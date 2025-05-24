After defeating Christian Coleman, 19-year-old Christian Miller makes announcement for major race

Following his first International podium finish where he defeated Christian Coleman, Christian Miller announced his appearance at a major upcoming race. The 19-year-old American sprinter will be seen competing at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia.

Ad

Miller will be seen competing in the men's short sprints event as a challenger. He will compete against a star-studded lineup, including Kenny Bednarek, Zharnel Hughes, Andre De Grasse, Christian Coleman, Bryan Levell, Kyree King, and Udodi Onwuzurike. The Philadelphia halt of the Grand Slam Track debut edition will take place on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miller clinched his first international podium finish after settling in second place in the 100m event at the 2025 Seiko Golden Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event, held in Tokyo on Sunday, May 18. Miller settled in second place after clocking a remarkable time of 10.08 seconds to surpass Coleman who posted 10.11 seconds. Miller followed Japan's Hiroki Yanagita, who clocked 10.06 seconds.

Ad

Trending

Miller announced his decision to compete in Philadelphia on his Instagram story by resharing a post of Grand Slam Track, featuring a list of athletes competing and wrote:

"See yall in Philly," adding saluting emojis.

Screenshot of Miller's' Instagram story.

Christian Coleman reflects on his career and relationship with Sha'Carri Richardson

Christian Coleman of the United States of America during the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Christian Coleman recently reflected on his career and his relationship with fellow American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, stating they both are trying to strike a balance between training and supporting each other.

Ad

“I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance,” Coleman said. "We're in the same training group, and I think that we don't look at it as any different [because we're in a relationship]. Everybody within our training group just kind of treats us as teammates and, you know, we just support each other, trying to feed off each other."

Ad

He added:

“We just work hard and, like I said, it's trying to find our balance mentally and spiritually. From there, I think that everything will take care of itself as it was supposed to.” (via olympics.com)

Coleman and Richardson train together at Star Athletics Track Club in Florida, under former Olympic sprinter Dennis Mitchell. Christian Coleman will be next seen competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More