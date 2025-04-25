Christian Coleman makes honest admission on unfinished business in track after Olympic trials disappointment

American athlete Christian Coleman recently shared his feelings ahead of his participation in the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League. Coleman will be part of the 100m race that includes several other top athletes such as Akani Simbine.

Coleman, a two-time Diamond League winner, also had an impressive Diamond League campaign last year. He finished in the second position during the 100m event at the DL season finals back in September.

As he is set to run his first DL meet in Xiamen, he made an honest confession about his disappointing performance at the 2024 US Olympic track trials. Coleman's disappointing campaign saw him being eliminated from both his specialization events, the 100m and 200m (4th in both the finals).

In a press conference before the race, Coleman shared that he feels he didn't perform at his full potential during last year's track trials. He further mentioned that he knows his position on the track and wants to bring out the best of his capabilities before his retirement. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I mean, I don't know, I feel like it kind of really started like after the trials. I didn't perform to the capabilities that I know I am capable of. I know what my talent level is, I know what I bring in the sport... I know there's just another level that I can tap into and get to... I feel like I have been selling myself short. Before I walk away, I want to see what my full potential is."

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, made his 100m season debut at the Tom Jones Memorial a week back where he finished third.

Usain Bolt talks about his equation with Christian Coleman during th 2017 Worlds

Christian Coleman (Image via: Getty)

Former Jamaican track athlete Usain Bolt made a shocking revelation about Christian Coleman about his 100m race during the 2017 World Championships.

Several years later, Bolt revealed during Gatlin's Ready Set Go podcast that he didn't want to let Coleman win the 100m race as he was just a few years into the elite circuit. He said:

"To let that young cat (Coleman) win, aw man. He's just out of college bro and I hugged him that I'm so happy that you won. I couldn't manage for this young kid to win."

This event was Usain Bolt's final track event of his decorated career where he finished in third position (100m event) behind Justin Gatlin and Coleman.

