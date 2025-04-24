Sha'Carri Richardson drops 1-word reaction to Faith Kipyegon’s bold bid for a feat never achieved in women's track

Sha'Carri Richardson shared her reaction to Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon attempting to become the first woman to run a mile under 4 minutes. Kipyegon will try and make history in Paris on June 26th at the Stade Sébastien Charléty. The Kenyan is a 3-time Olympic gold medal winner, and previously set a record of four minutes 7.64 seconds in 2023 while running a mile.

Richardson praised Kipyegon on social media as she attempts to make history. The American sprinter specializes in the 100m and 200m events and won a gold medal while representing Team USA at the Women's 4 x 100m Relay. Richardson first made her breakthrough in 2019 at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, where she broke two U20 world records on the same day.

On her Instagram story, Richardson shared her reaction to Kipyegon's announcement that she will try and become the first woman to run a mile under 4 minutes. The post was shared by Nike, which is organizing the event and also the Kenyan's sponsor.

"@faithkipyegon LEGEND," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote.

Still from Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story (@itsshacarri)

Great Britain's Roger Bannister was the first athlete to run a mile under 4 minutes back in 1954.

Sha'Carri Richardson gets personal in exclusive Nike memoir

Sha’Carri Richardson at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris - Source: Getty

American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson shared a few personal thoughts in an exclusive memoir. The Olympic gold medalist shared a message on how she wants to inspire people, and also discussed how women deserve more insight into the sport of track and field.

In an exclusive interview with Nike, Richardson wrote:

"Girls can be role models for boys, and vice-versa. Whoever is putting forth what you want to see for yourself, you can see that person as a role model. Like, I love watching football players. They’re not holding back. You see the grit, the energy, the tenacity, everything. You’re in their world now. When I step onto the track, you’re in my world."

"My generation of female runners need more insight about what to expect at the professional level. I didn’t get that when I turned pro, so I want to give that back to the next generation of runners. They deserve to know what they next level of competition is like."

Richardson is also a two-time World Champion. She was regarded as one of the top sprinting prospects in the nation when she was discovered at Carter High School in Dallas.

