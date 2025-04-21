Sha'Carri Richardson shows off glammed up looks as she gears up for 2025 season opener

Sha'Carri Richardson is currently gearing up for her 2025 season. As the American prepares for her debut race of the year, she recently showed off her glammed up looks.

Richardson had a busy 2024. She entered the year as the reigning 100m World Champion, and was the favorite to add the Olympic gold medal in the distance to her list of achievements. While the sprinter did qualify for the Paris Olympics, she was forced to settle for silver in the 100m behind Julien Alfred. However, she did go on to win her maiden Olympic title when she anchored Team USA to victory in the 4x100m relay.

Now, as she gears up to defend her 100m World Champion crown, Sha'Carri Richardson recently gave fans a glimpse of her new glammed up look. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a selfie of herself rocking a new hairstyle.

Via @itsshacarri on Instagram

After the Paris Olympics, Richardson wrapped up her 2024 season at the Brussels Diamond League Finals. The American chose to forgo the 2025 indoor season and has yet to race this year. As of now, the sprinter is scheduled to race the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, which will take place on Saturday, July 5. Richardson will arrive at the meet as the defending champion, having won the race last year.

Sha'Carri Richardson launches lifestyle and apparel brand

Ricahardson at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

As Sha'Carri Richardson takes some time away from competing, she has been exploring new adventures. Most recently, the American launched a lifestyle and apparel brand for official merchandise.

The first collection of the brand was unveiled on Saturday, April 19, and featured multiple t-shirts that highlighted Richardson’s iconic moments in the sport. In an Instagram post, the official account of the brand shared snaps of the tshirt and wrote,

“The SR Brand is movement. Bold, unapologetic, and rooted in self-expression, each shirt channels Sha'Carri's fierce energy and fearless spirit. Designed for those who walk with confidence and dare to be different, SR blends streetwear vibes with affirmations that inspire. From powerful quotes to electric visuals, every tee is a wearable reminder to own your lane, run your race, and never dim your light. This isn't just merch - it's motivation in motion.”

Outside of merchandise, 2025 has also seen Sha'Carri Richardson launch a hair extensions brand named ‘Flow&Go’. On the track, Richardson's focus for the year will likely be the 2025 World Championships that take place in Tokyo this September.

