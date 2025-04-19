Sha'Carri Richardson shares training glimpse with boyfriend Christian Coleman in latest highlights

Olympic gold medal winner Sha'Carri Richardson shared a glimpse of her training session with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. Coleman is set to compete in the Xiamen Diamond League on April 26 and was seen with his girlfriend, Richardson, on the track. The couple has gone public with their relationship before, and have shown support to each other online before their races.

Richardson made her Olympic debut at the Paris Games, where she won a gold medal in the 4×100m relay for Team USA. She also won a silver medal in the 100m event.

Richardson competed in the NCAA Championships for the LSU Tigers, where she earned the 2019 NCAA National Championships in the 100 meters and recorded a time of 10.75 seconds. This also made her the collegiate record holder in the 100m.

Richardson took to Instagram to share a highlight with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, where she wrote:

"PRE MEEET"

Still taken from Richardson's Instagram (Source: @itsshacarri/Instagram)

Coleman participated in two Olympic Games, including the Paris 2024 and the Rio 2016.

Sha'Carri Richardson reveals that her emotions are her superpower

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Paris 2024 Games - (Image via Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson revealed that her emotions are her superpower, helping her prepare for her events. Richardson is an Olympic gold medal winner and a two-time World Champion. She is also a Diamond League Champion.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Richardson stated that her emotions were what helped her prepare for competitions, saying:

“My heart is my brain. My emotions are my superpower, and at the same time, they’re my kryptonite. I cannot walk into a race without fully feeling the emotions from training, or the emotions from the motivation, or the inspiration I get from my fans, my family,” Richardson said.

“So when I walk out onto the track, that is what my heart is filled with, and that is the adrenaline that gets me going. As soon as my foot, my spike, hits the track, my heart confirms that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and who I am.”

Richardson began her sprinting career at Carter High School in Dallas and continued to impress at the AAU Junior Olympics and college competitions, where she represented the LSU Tigers. She was regarded as one of the best sprinting prospects of her generation. She also has a Pan American U20 Championships gold medal to her name.

