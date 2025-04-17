Sha’Carri Richardson drops a sweet reaction as US Olympian Courtney Lindsey announces special news with girlfriend

Sha’Carri Richardson recently reacted to fellow American athlete Courtney Lindsey's special news with girlfriend Alysee Parker. The couple shared a post on social media announcing their pregnancy news.

Parker shared a picture of herself with her beau, Lindsey, while flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram handle. The pregnancy post garnered attention from Richardson, with whom Parker worked as a makeup stylist. The 25-year-old athlete reshared the post on her Instagram story. Calling Parker pretty, she wrote:

"Love Love Love 😍 @alysse_parker My Orlando makeup stylist🥹 PRETTY," wrote Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson’s Instagram story

The 25-year-old hasn't yet started her 2025 season and is gearing up for her upcoming races under her coach, Dennis Mitchell, in Orlando, Florida. However, despite not commencing her track season, she made the headlines in 2025 after she made her relationship public with another athlete, Christian Coleman, by posting pictures with him.

The duo currently train together, and the latter is gearing up to make his 2025 debut at the Tom Jones Invite in the 100m race. They shared several updates together on social media, showcasing the quality time they spent on each other's birthday, at the Super Bowl game, and more.

Sha’Carri Richardson made her feelings known about achieving success through her emotional growth

Sha’Carri Richardson sat for an interview with Olympics.com in December 2024, where she spoke about how the growth of her emotions led to her success. Calling her emotions her 'superpower,' she revealed that she cannot compete in any event without completely feeling all the emotions. She also discussed how this keeps her motivated and makes her believe in herself.

"My heart is my brain. My emotions are my superpower, and at the same time, they’re my kryptonite. I cannot walk into a race without fully feeling the emotions from training, or the emotions from the motivation, or the inspiration I get from my fans, my family," said Sha’Carri Richardson

She added:

“So when I walk out onto the track, that is what my heart is filled with, and that is the adrenaline that gets me going. As soon as my foot, my spike, hits the track, my heart confirms that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and who I am.”

Sha'Carri Richardson had an incredible 2024 season as she won two medals in the event, including a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a silver medal in the 100m race. The athlete is expected to make her season debut in the women's 100m at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, slated for July 5.

