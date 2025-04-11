Sha'Carri Richardson shares adorable pictures with boyfriend Christian Coleman

The two-time Olympic medalist, Sha'Carri Richardson, shared glimpses of her life, including her moments with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. Through the pictures posted on her Instagram stories, the athlete showcased her fashion sense.

In one of the pictures, Richardson could be seen engaged in a photoshoot while wearing a black dress. In the next shot, she could be seen wearing a red dress and carrying an ornamented bag. The last picture featured the athlete wearing a black dress and silver chain and captured an endearing moment with Coleman through a mirror selfie.

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram Stories | Credits: IG/itsshacarri

Christian Coleman, who is Richardon's boyfriend, has three gold medals and three silver medals from the World Championships. He competes in three events: the 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters and has won five NCAA titles in the categories. He also holds the world record for indoor 60m and clinched two gold medals and one silver medal in the World Indoor Championships.

Richardson, who represented LSU at college level, won three medals at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. She triumphed in the 100m and the 4x400m relay, and also won the bronze medal in the 200m.

Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on her gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson won the gold medal in the 4 × 100 m relay event and a silver medal in the 100m event. During her interview with Refinery29 in August 2024, the track superstar expressed her heartfelt thoughts on receiving the gold medal and the recognition. She added:

“I would honestly say that moment was just a full circle moment, just embracing everything, not even including what had happened in the general moment to make it on the podium, but just embracing the entire journey of being just a human and growing, not even just as an athlete, but as a woman, as a spirit.”

She continued:

“It's almost like one plus one equaling two. I was just embracing those two things at that moment to show that this is literally only the beginning. But I'm so grateful that this is the beginning, because, literally, there's nothing but up from here.”

Richardson attended Louisiana State University and holds junior world records in 100m and 200m. She is also the collegiate record holder in the 100m event.

