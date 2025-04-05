Sha'Carri Richardson pens surprise note for boyfriend Christian Coleman

Double Olympic medalist Sha'Carri Richardson surprised everyone by expressing her thoughts towards her boyfriend, Christian Coleman. The athlete will soon be seen in action at the Florida Relays.
Richardson, who is not taking part in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League, recently posted her thoughts for Coleman on her X timeline [previously Twitter]. The double Olympic medalist wrote,
"I love my boo that’s all I wanted to say today!"
A few weeks ago, Coleman had celebrated Richardson's birthday in his unique way. Uploading several photos of the couple on his Instagram stories, the 29-year-old sprinter wrote,
"Happy Birthday my Queen! Thank you for the life lessons and the many blessings! Thank you for being you @itsshacarri!"
Richardson acknowledged his kind wishes and shared some of the photographs on her Instagram profile. She also wrote in the caption of one of the Instagram stories,
"You Know it"
While the exact start of Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman's relationship remains unclear, their bond has strengthened notably following the Paris Olympics.
Sha'Carri Richardson clears rumors about her season opener in 2025
It's been more than six months since Sha'Carri Richardson last took part in an athletic event. There were initially rumors that she would be participating in the Miramar Invitational meet.
However, the double Olympic medalist refuted the rumors, and shared an image that said 'LIES' on her Instagram story.
"I will not be competing at the Miramar Invitational," the 25-year-old wrote in the caption.
Richardson had last competed at the Diamond League finals held in Brussels. She aimed to avenge her loss at the hands of Julien Alfred, who had outpaced her during the finals of the Paris Olympics to win the gold medal in the women's 100m. However, the American sprinter fizzled out and barely managed to avoid the last position amongst the nine runners in the final.
Sha'Carri Richardson is currently aiming to defend her title at the World Championships in both the 100m and the women's 4x100m relay event, which she had won at the Budapest edition held in 2023. The World Championships will be held in Tokyo in September this year. Since Richardson won't be participating at the inaugural meet of the Grand Slam Track, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see her in action.