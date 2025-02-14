Sha'Carri Richardson drops 2-word reaction to a young fan wearing her bib & taking inspiration from Paris Olympics look

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to one of her young fans who wore her bib and dressed like she was during her Paris Olympics campaign. The American concluded her 2024 season after competing at the 2024 Summer Games.

Richardson delivered notable performances at the Paris Olympics, having won two medals in the 100m dash and the 4x100m relay. In the former event, she earned a silver medal after recording 10.87s and was bested by Julien Alfred, who clocked 10.72s.

The sprinter bagged her second medal in the 4x100m relay, where she and her team clinched gold by clocking 41.78s, trouncing Great Britain and Germany.

Months after this successful campaign, the American was recently appreciated by one of her young fans, who was dressed up exactly like her in a pink tracksuit with her bib stuck to it. The little girl also rocked curly hair like the athlete after getting inspired by her Olympic look. This was reshared by Richardson on her Instagram story, where she dropped a two-word reaction, writing:

"🥹🫶🏻 Black Herstory!"

Richardson's Instagram story

Sha'Carri Richardson is currently in her off-season and recently visited New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl with another American sprinter and her rumored boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

Sha'Carri Richardson revealed her favorite moment of her track career

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after running the anchor leg of the team's gold medal win in the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson recently was a part of her long-time partner Nike's new campaign, where she was given a receipt of the accomplishments she has earned in her entire career. The 24-year-old particularly picked out her 100m silver medal win at the Paris Olympics from the list and referred to it as her favorite moment of her career. She further showcased confidence for her upcoming matches.

“If I had to pick out of all of these, my favorite moment, of course, would be earning my silver medal at the Olympics, this 2024 Olympic Games. Being able to sit and look at all of my accomplishments continues to show that I am on the path that I am designed to be on. And there are so much more accomplishments to add to the list," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

Ahead of this campaign, the sprinter sat for an interview with Essence magazine in December last year, where she opened up about the kind of relationship she wants to have with her coaches. Sha'Carri Richardson revealed that she wanted her coaches to be straightforward with her and tell her exactly what she needs to do so that she can instil the required improvements in her.

