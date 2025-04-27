Sha'Carri Richardson drops 4-word reaction to Paige Bueckers’ No. 1 pick by Dallas Wings in 2025 WNBA Draft

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made her feelings known about Paige Bueckers being the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The American sprinter is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

The WNBA draft started on April 15 and was held at The Shed in New York City. The first pick of this year's draft was the Nike athlete, Paige Bueckers, who was selected by the Dallas Wings. Celebrating this news, the basketball player's NIL deal brand, Nike, created a video with her in honor of her being the first pick.

They uploaded a video on social media where the player is seen sitting in a car and removing the front mirror, hinting at the anticipation of her upcoming basketball season. The post's caption read:

"Time to kick up some dust.@paigebueckers goes number one. Next stop, Dallas.'

This video caught Sha'carri Richardson's attention, who then reposted it on her Instagram story, and being a resident of Dallas herself, she appreciated her for being the first pick of the Dallas Wings. She wrote:

"@paigebueckers Nike now Dallas girl!!"

Richardson’s Instagram story

Bueckers has been associated with Nike since 2023, and Richardson, on the other hand, signed a contract with Nike in 2019. The latter recently flaunted Nike's latest Hyperboot collection and the Players TV shared a picture of her and the NFL Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, sporting the shoes on Instagram.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her mindset while competing in major events

In an interview with Essence magazine, Sha'Carri Richardson disclosed her mindset while she competes in major events. Along with this, she revealed that she uses her emotions and her heart while competing in races, as it helps her run in her best form. Calling her emotions her superpower, she said:

“My heart is my brain. My emotions are my superpower, and at the same time, they’re my kryptonite. I cannot walk into a race without fully feeling the emotions from training, or the emotions from the motivation, or the inspiration I get from my fans, my family."

She added:

“So when I walk out onto the track, that is what my heart is filled with, and that is the adrenaline that gets me going. As soon as my foot, my spike, hits the track, my heart confirms that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and who I am."

Sha'Carri Richardson is expected to make her 2025 season debut at the Prefontaine Classic, in the 100m dash, which is slated for July 5.

