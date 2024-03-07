Sha'Carri Richardson extends heartfelt birthday wishes to World Indoor Champion Christian Coleman

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson has wished two-time 60m World Indoor Champion, Christian Coleman, on his birthday.

Both Coleman and Richardson have seemingly developed a close friendship since the World Athletics Championships 2023. Richardson anchored Team USA to a gold-medal triumph in the women’s 4X100m relay event, setting a new championship record. During the celebration, while hugging Richardson, Coleman playfully slammed her to the ground.

Recently, Richardson took to Instagram (via story) to wish the recently crowned indoor world champion on his 28th birthday, which he celebrated on March 6. She wrote:

“Happy Birthday to a legend, a true ICON @_coleman2”

Sha'Carri Richardson wishes 60m world champion Christian Coleman on his birthday on her Instagram stories

The 23-year-old Dallas native also shared another post on her story from Coleman’s photoshoot with Nike.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Coleman bagged his second 60m indoor title on March 1, 2024, after defeating six-time World champion Noah Lyles in a much anticipated final, clocking a world-leading 6.41 seconds.

On the other hand, Sha'Carri Richardson is yet to make her debut this season and is preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024, which will be her first appearance at the Summer Olympics.

The two-time world champion missed the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (held in 2021) after testing positive for marijuana. She said she used it during the Olympic trials in Oregon, where the substance is legalized for recreational use. However, it is considered a “substance of abuse” by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Sha'Carri Richardson elated after billboard in Dallas features her “Nike X JACQUEMUS” collaboration image

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during day three of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was recently featured as the face of Nike's latest collaboration with world-renowned French brand "JACQUEMUS." Besides this, she could be spotted on a billboard posted in her hometown, Dallas, as a part of the collaboration between the two top brands.

On seeing the billboard, Richardson couldn’t contain her happiness and shared the image in an Instagram post, stating:

“The little girl that was raised in South Dallas on the other side of town, posted up in Downtown Dallas repping 214 anywhere I go 🌎🖤🫶🏾🔌”

Richardson, who is the 100m and 4x100m world champion, has been an ambassador of the American athletic brand, Nike, since 2019.