Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts new hairstyle as she gears up for US National Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson displayed her new hairstyle ahead of the US National Championships. The USATF Track &amp; Field Championships will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 31 onwards.The Olympic champion sprinter had given an indication of her new hairstyle in her previous Instagram post.Richardson captioned her post on Instagram as,&quot;@tamedbybri EVERYTIME!! Tell your mama the truth 😘&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRichardson has been training with Twanisha Terry, among others under the banner of Star Athletics. Flo Track, which is collaborating with Star Athletics, captioned one of their recent Instagram posts covering their training as,&quot;Dialing it in 👌🏿 ⭐️ We caught up with @star_athletics as the team gears up for the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. 📺💻📱The full Workout Wednesday drops July 30th.&quot;Sha'Carri Richardson has been struggling with her performances since her outing at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Although she began her season opener at Tokyo on a decent note, the Olympic champion sprinter finished last among the nine athletes participating at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, despite delivering a seasonal best timing of around 11.17 secnds.Sha'Carri Richardson talks about her last place finish at the Prefontaine Classic 2025Sha'Carri Richardson talks about underperforming at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025 [Image Source : Getty]Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about finishing last at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025, which also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League. This marked one of her worst performances since her eighth place finish at the Diamond League finals last year, which was held in Brussels, Belgium.In her conversation with the media after the race, Richardson admitted that though she didn't have an ideal race, she achieved her primary goal of running a healthy race. In her words,“Definitely the only motivation that I had that I had today was having a healthy race and the fact that I execute a healthy race knowing that now I have the time because I do have the bye being the world reigning world champion. All I have to do is just keep pushing and focusing in on practice. So I'm super excited to just finish. I pray for a healthy race. I got a healthy race. So, I accept that.” [0:08 onwards]Sha'Carri Richardson is hoping to improve her performance in time, ahead of her ultimate test at the Tokyo World Championships, which would be held in September.