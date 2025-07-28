Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts new hairstyle as she gears up for US National Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 28, 2025 01:21 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson displayed her new hairstyle ahead of the US National Championships. The USATF Track & Field Championships will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 31 onwards.

Ad

The Olympic champion sprinter had given an indication of her new hairstyle in her previous Instagram post.

Richardson captioned her post on Instagram as,

"@tamedbybri EVERYTIME!! Tell your mama the truth 😘"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Richardson has been training with Twanisha Terry, among others under the banner of Star Athletics. Flo Track, which is collaborating with Star Athletics, captioned one of their recent Instagram posts covering their training as,

"Dialing it in 👌🏿 ⭐️ We caught up with @star_athletics as the team gears up for the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. 📺💻📱The full Workout Wednesday drops July 30th."
Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson has been struggling with her performances since her outing at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Although she began her season opener at Tokyo on a decent note, the Olympic champion sprinter finished last among the nine athletes participating at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, despite delivering a seasonal best timing of around 11.17 secnds.

Sha'Carri Richardson talks about her last place finish at the Prefontaine Classic 2025

Sha&#039;Carri Richardson talks about underperforming at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025 [Image Source : Getty]
Sha'Carri Richardson talks about underperforming at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about finishing last at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025, which also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League. This marked one of her worst performances since her eighth place finish at the Diamond League finals last year, which was held in Brussels, Belgium.

Ad

In her conversation with the media after the race, Richardson admitted that though she didn't have an ideal race, she achieved her primary goal of running a healthy race. In her words,

“Definitely the only motivation that I had that I had today was having a healthy race and the fact that I execute a healthy race knowing that now I have the time because I do have the bye being the world reigning world champion. All I have to do is just keep pushing and focusing in on practice. So I'm super excited to just finish. I pray for a healthy race. I got a healthy race. So, I accept that.” [0:08 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

Sha'Carri Richardson is hoping to improve her performance in time, ahead of her ultimate test at the Tokyo World Championships, which would be held in September.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications