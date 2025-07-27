Sha'Carri Richardson gears up for USA Outdoor Championships with training partner Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry and others

Sha'Carri Richardson has kicked off her training as she looks to prepare herself after placing last in the 2025 Prefontaine Classic earlier this month. In a recent video shared by Flo Track, the star American athlete was spotted training with Twanisha Terry ahead of the 2025 USATF Championship.Sha'Carri Richardson's latest women's 100m race was at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, where the athlete finished last with 11.9 seconds. At the same time, her training partner, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, clinched the title with 10.75 seconds. Richardson is next set to compete in the USATF Championships, which will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 31. Flo Track, in collaboration with Star Athletics (the team that Sha'Carri Richardson is training with), posted a training video of Richardson, Twanisha &quot;TeeTee&quot; Terry and other athletes training for the upcoming USATF championship on Instagram. The caption of the post read: &quot;Dialing it in 👌🏿 ⭐️ We caught up with @star_athletics as the team gears up for the 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. 📺💻📱The full Workout Wednesday drops July 30th.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist will be looking to put poor performance at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic behind her and train hard for the upcoming 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.Sha'Carri Richardson on her recent venture with Athlos The US track and field sensation Sha'Carri Richardson clinched the gold medal in the 4x100m relay race and a silver in the women's 100m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete has since then been an inspiration for all women in track and field and recently joined Athlos as the advisor-owner of the league.Athlos is an all-women track league owned by Alexis Ohanian (co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams). In Athlos' Instagram post shared on June 7, Sha'Carri Richardson said:&quot;I've always believed that my journey was preparing me for something bigger than myself. With Athlos, I get to help shape the future of a sport that's given me so much. It's not just about running; it's about building something that lasts for the next generation.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 Outdoor USATF Championships will take place at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from July 31st to August 3rd. The race will be broadcast live on NBC and on demand on USATF.tv. The first round of the women's 100-meter event will kick off at 3:47 p.m. Pacific time on July 31.