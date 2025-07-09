Sha'Carri Richardson flaunts new nails in mirror selfie days after Prefontaine Classic heartbreak

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a sneak peek of her new nails in her latest mirror selfie shortly after her heartbreaking upset at the Prefontaine Classic. The American is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 season.

Ad

After making her 2025 season debut at the Golden Grand Prix in May, where she finished in fourth place in the 100m, Richardson went on to compete at the Prefontaine Classic on July 5. She entered the event in a quest to defend her 100m title; however, she fell short of even securing a podium finish, as she ended up in the ninth position after recording a time of 11.19s.

The top three positions in this race were nabbed by Melissa Jefferson, Julien Alfred, and Marie-Joseé Ta Lou-Smith, respectively. Shortly after this race, Richardson shared a picture on her Instagram story, flaunting her new pink-colored stiletto-shaped nails in a mirror selfie. Here is a look at the story:

Ad

Trending

Richardson’s Instagram story

Richardson usually shares updates on her Instagram stories, and shortly after her loss at the Prefontaine Classic, the sprinter expressed her feelings about the loss, emphasizing her belief in God. Sharing a mirror selfie from her gym, she wrote:

Ad

"Same God that did it before will do it again☺️🩵"

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her Prefontaine Classic loss

The 2025 Prefontaine Classic did not pan out as expected for Sha'Carri Richardson, but the sprinter did not leave hope, as shortly after the race, she shared a video on social media, opening up about her journey. She called the loss a 'part of the process' and shared anticipation for the World Championships, which is slated to take place in September 2025.

Ad

"You know normally when I have a race that I don't necessarily like the outcome, I don't get on social media but you know what the journey that I have been having when it comes to my faith is you can't give the praise sometimes. You gotta give it all the time. You ask for what it is you want or what you think you want but you receive what you need. So this is what I need. I need to remember that this is all a part of the process," said Sha'Carri Richardson.

Ad

Raising anticipation for the World Championships, the sprinter wrote:

"Countdown to September☺️🩵"

In the post-event press conference, Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about going back to faith and also emphasized the importance of self-belief.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More