Sha’Carri Richardson gets emotional while expressing gratitude for grandmother for teaching her important life lesson

Sha’Carri Richardson recently shared a heartfelt message for her grandmother, Betty Harp, thanking her for an important life lesson. The American athlete regards her grandmother as one of the most prominent figures behind her successful career.

Richardson was raised in Dallas, Texas, by her grandmother, whom she refers to as 'Big Momma,' and her aunt, Shayla. She usually shares updates about Harp on her social media, showcasing their bond. Most recently, the American penned an emotional message, thanking her grandmother for raising her the way she did and teaching her one of life's most important lessons.

She took to her X handle on June 19, extending gratitude toward her grandmother with a note that read:

"I'm so glad my grandmother raised me to be myself not act like what I need to be for the world," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote.

This isn't the first time the sprinter has posted a heartwarming update about her grandmother, as she recently dropped an emotional reaction to Harp enjoying coffee outside on the streets of Paris. Richardson shared a picture of her grandmother sipping coffee in Paris and penned a caption that read:

"This picture is my childhood wildest dream come true."

Sha’Carri Richardson opened up about the 'full circle' moment that reminded her of her grandmother

In December 2024, Sha’Carri Richardson was featured on the cover picture of Essence magazine's Jan/Feb 2025 issue. In an interview with the magazine, she opened up about how being a part of this magazine cover brought back childhood memories with her grandmother.

Recalling the moment, she revealed that her grandmother used to read the magazine when Richardson was a little girl. Calling it a full circle moment, she said:

"My experience here today, being on essence cover is an honor. I feel like the little girl inside me has, like, achieved something that we only saw in the magazines. Like, we only saw, like on TV, so it's an honor. It even reminds me of a moment of having with my grandmother. I actually remember her reading Essence when I was younger, so full circle moment to just be here, be on the cover, these beautiful looks and beautiful people," said Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sha’Carri Richardson opened her 2025 season by competing at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix and is now seemingly gearing up to compete in the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which is scheduled to be held in July.

