"Sha'Carri Richardson gotta fix the damn start";"Cruise control"- Fans in splits as the American wins the semi-finals at U.S. Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson dominated the women's 100m semi-final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Day 2 of the event. The American athlete had a slow start in the semi-finals however managed to pull through to win and confirm a spot in the finals.

Sha'Carri Richardson had stumbled right after the start in round one of the women's 100m heats however, she won the first race due to a very strong drive phase. The world champion's drive phase has been a defining factor that has been helping her to dominate the 100m races at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024.

She clocked 10.86s in the semi-finals of the women's 100m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to qualify for the finals and inch closer to her Olympic dream. Richardson had a slow start and was trailing behind the pack in the initial moment of the race, but gained her momentum towards the final moments of the race from the 60m mark.

Fans took to X to express their opinion about Richardson's race. Some fans pointed out her slow start whereas some of them congratulated the 2023 World Champion on qualifying for the performance.

" She gotta fix the damn starts," a fan tweeted.

"Cruise control"- wrote another fan.

" Her starts be scaring me man. We can’t afford those against the Jamaicans.," wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" I don’t understand her issue in the blocks. She has the lower body strength and is compact. She should be flying out the blocks," wrote a fan.

" I kept saying this; she's a great finisher, her times are always good, it's her starts I want her to work on, that and her speed endurance for the 200m," another fan tweeted.

" Sha’Carri’s top end speed is insane. Clean start and she’s deadly," another fan chimed in.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on her routine while preparing for the Paris Olympics

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke to healthy.com about her specially curated routine for the Paris Olympics. The American opened up about the changes that she has brought about to prepare for the quadrennial games.

"Coming into this summer. I’m definitely taking it a step further to be mindful of everything that I’m eating. I’m paying more attention to what I’m eating, and even the times I eat. Going into this year, something that’s different is just my attentiveness to my foods, and also my hydration," she said.

The Paris Olympics will be Sha'Carri Richardson's very first appearance at the prestigious event.