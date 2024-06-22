"Stumbled, shoe untied didn’t matter…10.88"- Fans react as Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m heats at U.S. Olympic Trials

Sha'Carri Richardson won the heats women's 100m on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. The American athlete stumbled during the start as soon as she got out of the blocks however, she managed to get back and win the heats thereby qualifying for the semi-finals in the women's 100m.

Sha'Carri Richardson skipped the entire Indoor season of 2024 and began her season at the Xiamen Diamond League where she placed second in the 200m. In her second race of the season the Shanghai Diamond League, she stood third. After slightly disappointing performances early in the outdoor season, she regained her momentum at the Prefontaine Classic winning the 100m at clocking 10.83s.

Richardson stepped into the U.S. Olympic trials with the aim of qualifying for her first-ever Olympic Games. In the heat of the women's 100m, she stumbled right after the start but managed to get back her balance and won the race clocking 10.88s. Despite the initial struggle, she managed to become the fastest qualifier of the semi-finals.

Fans took to X to react to the American athlete's quick recovery in the race after stumbling at the start.

"Stumbled, shoe untied didn’t matter…10.88, " a fan tweeted.

" Yeah, I’m speechless. Bad start, stumble out the blocks, untied shoe lace. Still ran an easy 10.8. We’re in for something special in the 100m Final tomorrow. Sha’Carri is in 10.6 form," wrote a fan.

" Love seeing Sha’Carri succeed especially considering how bad she got clowned a few years ago," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Running that fast after a bad start…. Oh boy, the revenge tour is here," wrote a fan.

" Damn. Fell behind and still pulled away," another fan chimed in.

" Bad start and still dusting folks.. Sha’Carri is locked in," another fan tweeted.

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up on competing on the big stages

Sha'Carri Richardson will be aiming to make her Olympic debut in Paris. The 2023 world champion is competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials with the aim of making her Olympic dreams come true. She spoke about feeling nervous before competing at big stages like the Olympics in an interview with " She Knows.'

"Honestly, I feel most confident on the track when I'm the most nervous. That may be backward, but I feel confident in relying on the training I've been doing and the way I've prepared myself day-by-day," she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing in both the 100m and the 200m in a quest to confirm a spot in the U.S. Olympic Team.