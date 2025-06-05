Sha'Carri Richardson honors late mother with emotional message on fourth death anniversary

Sha'Carri Richardson penned a tribute to her biological mother on the latter’s fourth death anniversary. The American sprint star lost her mother four years ago, just before the 2021 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
Following her mother’s passing, Richardson found it difficult to cope with the immense loss. Although she had qualified for her first Olympic Games in Tokyo with a brilliant performance in the women’s 100m, she was unable to represent the USA in that edition after testing positive for THC (cannabis), which she later explained was used as a way to cope with the situation.
Recently, Sha'Carri Richardson wrote an emotional tribute for late mother on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:
“4 years since my mother transitioned from this physical world, I am grateful for a mother that made decisions for me to become the young lady I am today 🫶🏽❤️!”
Although 2021 was a tough year for Richardson, she bounced back in 2023 with two global gold medals and a bronze at the World Athletics Championships, and again in 2024 with a gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay and an individual silver at the Paris Olympics.
It is worth noting that Sha'Carri Richardson was raised by her grandmother and her aunt, rather than her biological mother.
When Sha'Carri Richardson weighed in on beauty routine passed down by women in her family that she uses now
During an interview with Refinery29.com in August 2024, Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her thoughts on whether she currently uses any routine passed down by the women in her family. She responded by revealing that the most important lesson shared by her Big Momma and her mother was the mindset of “look good, feel good, do good. She added:
“I come from a line of beautiful, natural women. I know a lot of people think that it's all makeup and stuff like that. But baby, that ain’t nothing but a good liner and a good spirit and good genes. And, of course, great products that don't strip my skin, that don't damage my skin, but also, ultimately, just build the naturalness that I already have to develop from.”
She further shared in the interview how she uses her nails to highlight a deeper message taught by the women in her family that presentation matters, even in small ways. She noted the importance of having control over how you present yourself as that often influences how the world treats you.