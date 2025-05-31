Sha'Carri Richardson makes her feelings known on being in an important position for multi-billion dollar conglomerate

Sha'Carri Richardson recently made her feelings known about being part of Nike's Think Tank. Richardson first signed a deal with the multi-billion-dollar brand in 2019. The sprinter has been seen making multiple appearances for them since her victorious run at the Paris Games.

The brand extended its collaboration with her following the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she earned three podium finishes. She signed a lucrative deal of $20 million with the brand that extends till 2028. Richardson has raised herself to become an important face for the brand.

The sprinter starred in the NikeXJacquemus fashion collaboration and had her statue unveiled alongside legendary players LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe before the Olympics. She recently expressed her pride in being a member of Nike's Think Tank.

"As part of @nike Athlete Think Tank, I get to connect with brilliant people who are committed to empowering women and moving the sport forward. We share, create community, and ignite change. Thank you, Nike, for listening to the voice of the athlete!"

Sha'Carri Richardson added:

"Being part of the Athlete Think Tank means having a seat at the table where change happens. As a woman in sports, I know how important it is to be seen, heard, and understood. Think Tank gives us the space to speak boldly about what needs to evolve and know Nike is listening."

Sha'Carri Richardson makes an appearance in Nike's first Super Bowl commercial

Sha'Carri Richardson attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Months after her Paris Olympics campaign, Sha'Carri Richardson made an appearance in Nike's Super Bowl ad. She was spotted alongside other sporting stars, including basketball players A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

This marked Nike's first Super Bowl ad since 1998. The "So Win" campaign laid emphasis on female athletes breaking barriers in their sport. The video, which features a voice-over by rapper Doechii, was showcased during the faceoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9.

Richardson is seen leading the video while giving a death stare to the camera in her starting position for the sprint. She was spotted wearing a Nike training outfit, featuring a cut-out on her left side, which she paired with big hoops and arm sleeves and her signature unique diamond-studded nails while flaunting her tattoos.

At the 2024 Paris Games, Sha'Carri Richardson won a silver medal in the 100m event and a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay race.

