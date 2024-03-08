Sha'Carri Richardson reaches out to fans as she embraces to take better care of her 'natural crown'

Sha'Carri Richardson plans to flaunt her natural hair this season as she prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The world's fastest woman showed off her natural hair in the women's 100m race at the 2023 Diamond League Final.

Richardson told reporters after the race that she had told her coach that if she went 10.06, she would wear her natural hair. She said:

"So, when I became the world champion, instead of a championship record, I ran a 10.65. So I had to pull out the natural." (Blavity)

This time around, the American sprinter is asking her fans on social media for natural hair tutorials. Richardson posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Where are the natural hair tutorials?"

A fan asked:

"What you need? Hair growth? Hairstyles? Product recommendations??? Lmkkkk"

Richardson then replied:

"Everything! I want to take better care of my natural crown."

Richardson first made her presence felt with her signature bright wig and long nails in 2020 when she won the women's 100m at the US Olympic trials. In July 2023, she shocked viewers when the hosts announced her name and she took off the wig, threw it behind her, and shook her natural hair.

This moment was caught by NBC Olympics & Paralympics:

"Sha'Carri Richardson took her wig off before her race...then became national champion."

Sha'Carri Richardson slams battle ropes in Nike promotional video

Richardson, 23, can be seen slamming battle ropes on the floor in the Nike promotional video. But when one looks closely at the video, these are not ropes, but braids. The ropes are braids which had been woven into long tendrils like Richardson's.

Watch the video here:

In another video for the same promotion, the world champion sprinter said:

"I feel free, I feel like a bird that just got released out of a cage, and I can just find my full potential and tap into a love for myself that I didn't even know existed."

The promotional video, regarded as a masterpiece, glows with Richardson's personality, style, fashion, as well as her fitness. Meanwhile, as the sprinting queen prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she has also been nominated for the Laureus World Sportswomen of the Year.