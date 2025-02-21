Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to A'ja Wilson's latest signature Nike collection inspired by mother's idea to include silk lining to substitute bonnet

Sha'Carri Richardson thanked A'ja Wilson for the silk-lined hoodie that Nike added to the latter's signature line after taking inspiration from her mother, Eva Rakes Wilson. The athlete has been a Nike athlete since 2019 when she turned professional.

Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson rose to fame with her performances at the 2023 World Championships, where she won the 100m and 4x100m relay. She entered the Paris Olympics with high hopes, eventually clinching silver in the 100m event while helping the 4x100m relay team to gold.

Besides her prowess on the track, the Texas-born always took an interest in being fashion-forward, sporting dramatic wigs, nails, and lashes during competitions. However, she embraced her natural braids on the Paris track at the Olympics. The sprinter also endorses several fashion and sporting lines, especially her partner brand, Nike.

Ad

Trending

Richardson is a constant in Nike campaigns and was recently featured in the all-women Super Bowl LIX commercial alongside the likes of A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, and others. Shortly after, she expressed gratitude to A'ja Wilson of the WNBA, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces.

In a recent Instagram story, the Olympic gold medalist thanked Wilson for the silk hoodie of the latter's Nike line, inspired by her mother, Eva Rakes Wilson. She wrote:

Ad

"@aja22wilson Thank Youuuuuu1"

Sha'Carri Richardson shouted out to the A'ja Wilson; Instagram - @itsshacarri

The original ESPN post revealed that Nike introduced the hoodie collection after A'ja Wilson's mother refused to see her daughter wear a bonnet at the airport, rather replacing it with a hoodie.

Ad

"A'ja Wilson says her mom didn't want her wearing her bonnet in the airport anymore, so she introduced a silk-lined hoodie for her hair in her signature line"

Ad

Wilson was a student-athlete in South Carolina before turning professional with the Las Vegas Aces. Her repertoire includes several accolades, including two Olympic and World Cup gold medals.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about how Flo-Jo influenced her fashion statement on the track

Richardson looks on at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

While Sha'Carri Richardson believed her track prowess would get her the gold, she also emphasized expressing her creativity on the track. Before the Paris Olympics, she shared that her grandmother's intricate nails inspired her while growing up. On the other hand, world record Flo-Jo's bold fashion sense influenced Rihardson to channel the same while taking wins.

Ad

"Flo-Jo’s influence on me definitely comes from her creativity and her freedom to express herself in a way that no other female athlete has ever done. Showing beauty, yet being able to show hard work.”

Before her professional days, Richardson competed for LSU as a student-athlete. She broke the collegiate record at the NCAA Division I Championships, clocking 100m in 10.75s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback