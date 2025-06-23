Sha'Carri Richardson reacts as ex-LSU star Aleia Hobbs flaunts abs while sharing strong message days after impressive 100m performance

American sprinting sensation Sha'Carri Richardson shared her reaction as former LSU track athlete and Olympic medalist Aleia Hobbs made a comeback to running after a year. She ran a stellar 100 meters in 10.90 seconds, almost breaking her fastest opener of 10.89 seconds.

Ad

Aleia Hobbs began running at a young age and had an illustrious collegiate career at LSU. The six-time All-American also won the USTFCCCA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2018 and was a semi-finalist for The Bowerman Award (the Heisman Trophy of track and field). The former LSU graduate is a collegiate record holder in the 60-meter and 4x100-meter relay categories, crossing the finish line in 7.07 seconds in the former and 42.05 in the latter.

Ad

Trending

Richardson shared her strong reaction as fellow Olympic runner Aleia Hobbs made her way to the track. Sharing Hobbs' post on her Instagram story, Richardson gave the athlete a goat status through an emoji reaction.

"@aleiabitofthis 🐐🐐"

Screenshot of Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story (@itsshacarri/ig)

Aleia Hobbs and Sha'Carri Richardson have both been part of the US women's 4x100 relay team. Hobbs replaced Richardson in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win the silver medal after the latter was suspended for testing positive for THC metabolites. Richardson made her first appearance at the Olympics in Paris 2024, where she won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay and a silver medal in the 100-meter category.

Ad

"It’s about building something that lasts for the next generation": Sha'Carri Richardson on joining Athlos as advisor-owner

Sha'Carri Richardson has joined Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall as the advisors-owners at Athlos, a professional track and field series centred around women. The league was the brain-child of Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams. Athlos shared an Instagram post in which Richardson shared her thoughts on joining Athlos.

Ad

"I’ve always believed that my journey was preparing me for something bigger than myself. With ATHLOS, I get to help shape the future of a sport that’s given me so much. It’s not just about running; it’s about building something that lasts for the next generation," she said.

Ad

Alex Ohanian reflected on bringing the three sensational athletes to the league as the advisor/owners and said:

"Gabby, Sha’Carri, and Tara represent a new generation of athletes who have put this sport on their shoulders and deserve to be compensated for being the standard-bearers. We were focused on bringing them into the league as founding owners to ensure we’re building a league that our athletes will love" [via Athletic Weekly]

Athlos will return for the second season at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on October 10. Forty-two athletes will compete in six track and one field events. The second season will also feature Sha'Carri Richardson, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Gabby Thomas as the advisor-owners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More