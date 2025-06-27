Sha'Carri Richardson reacts as Faith Kiyegon makes history despite missing out on breaking sub-4 mile target 

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted as Faith Kipyegon put forward an historic performance to clock the fastest mile run by a woman in history. The Kenyan athlete clocked 4:06.91 at the Stade Charléty in Paris in an event that was organised by Nike called 'Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile'
The event raised great anticipation among fans and other athletes who extended their support to Faith Kipyegon as she stepped onto the track in a bid to push her limits and create history in the sport. Kipyegon aimed to become the first woman to complete the mile below four minutes and was supported by Nike's latest innovations which included an aerodynamic suit as well as customised spikes.
Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to Kipyegon's performance and expressed her thoughts about the Kenyan's athlete's historic run. Richardson shared that she was inspired by Kipyegon and extended her best wishes to the Kenyan athlete as she continued her pursuits in the upcoming races of the 2025 season.
"@faithkipyegon A true inspiration of having faith," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote.
Kipyegon spoke to the media after the race and expressed her thoughts about the historic feat and missing her target by a small margin. The Kenyan athlete was optimistic about achieveing her target in the future and shared that he had 'given it her all' in the French Capital.
"I gave everything today to try; it was not about running a tactical race. It was the first trial. I have proven that it's possible and it's only a matter of time. I think it will come to our way. If it's not me, it will be somebody else. I know one day, one time a woman will run under 4:00," she said. (quoted by ESPN)
Furthermore, Kipyegon shared that she will not lose hope and try once again.
When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her thoughts on breaking the record
Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her thoughts on breaking the 100m World record that was set by the legendary athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in an interview with the Tokyo Olympics. The American athlete shared that her journey as a professional athlete had just started and she had a long way to go.
Moreover, Richardson wanted to improve her performance steadily and did not want to train under any pressure.
"My journey has just started. I just want to develop and progress. I am not going to put that expectation on myself and disappoint myself," she said. (quoted by bbc)
The American athlete hoped to put forward her best performances in her races and eventually dominate the global track circuit.