Sha'Carri Richardson reacts as Faith Kiyegon makes history despite missing out on breaking sub-4 mile target 

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted as Faith Kipyegon put forward an historic performance to clock the fastest mile run by a woman in history. The Kenyan athlete clocked 4:06.91 at the Stade Charléty in Paris in an event that was organised by Nike called 'Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile'

Ad

The event raised great anticipation among fans and other athletes who extended their support to Faith Kipyegon as she stepped onto the track in a bid to push her limits and create history in the sport. Kipyegon aimed to become the first woman to complete the mile below four minutes and was supported by Nike's latest innovations which included an aerodynamic suit as well as customised spikes.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to Kipyegon's performance and expressed her thoughts about the Kenyan's athlete's historic run. Richardson shared that she was inspired by Kipyegon and extended her best wishes to the Kenyan athlete as she continued her pursuits in the upcoming races of the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

"@faithkipyegon A true inspiration of having faith," Sha'Carri Richardson wrote.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to Faith Kipyegon's performance | Instagram@itsshacarri

Kipyegon spoke to the media after the race and expressed her thoughts about the historic feat and missing her target by a small margin. The Kenyan athlete was optimistic about achieveing her target in the future and shared that he had 'given it her all' in the French Capital.

Ad

"I gave everything today to try; it was not about running a tactical race. It was the first trial. I have proven that it's possible and it's only a matter of time. I think it will come to our way. If it's not me, it will be somebody else. I know one day, one time a woman will run under 4:00," she said. (quoted by ESPN)

Ad

Furthermore, Kipyegon shared that she will not lose hope and try once again.

When Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her thoughts on breaking the record

Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her thoughts on breaking the 100m World record that was set by the legendary athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in an interview with the Tokyo Olympics. The American athlete shared that her journey as a professional athlete had just started and she had a long way to go.

Ad

Moreover, Richardson wanted to improve her performance steadily and did not want to train under any pressure.

"My journey has just started. I just want to develop and progress. I am not going to put that expectation on myself and disappoint myself," she said. (quoted by bbc)

The American athlete hoped to put forward her best performances in her races and eventually dominate the global track circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More