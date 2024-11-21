Sha'Carri Richardson reacts to Serena Williams' feature on the Essence magazine cover

Sha'Carri Richardson reacted to the legendary tennis player Serena Williams gracing the November/December cover of Essence magazine. Richardson ended her 2024 track season with the Diamond League finals and a successful campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson, 23, rose to fame with her pathbreaking 100m and 4x100m relay performances at the 2023 World Championships, winning gold in both races. She entered the Paris Olympic 100m roster as the top seed and secured the silver medal as Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia soared to victory. Richardson then took the 100m track at the Zurich Diamond League, avenging her loss to Alfred.

However, in the final Diamond League stop, the Texas-born faded to a distant eighth as her Olympic rival Alfred won the 100m dash. Recently, the 100m reigning World champion reunited with her idol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and other track icons like Dina Asher-Smith and Sophie Hahn at a promotional Nike event on women empowerment.

Not long after, she expressed admiration for another legendary sports personality, Serena Williams on her Instagram story. The picture featured Williams in the November/December issue of Essence magazine.

"Loading," Richardson's comment read.

Sha'Carri Richardson shows off Serena Williams' feature on Essence magazine cover; Instagram - @itsshacarri

Williams has another connection with track and field since her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian hosted the debut edition of Athlos NYC in 2024. In a recent interview, he extended support to Richardson upon her suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after failing the drug test.

"I was like, she can smoke all the w**d she wants. She was dealing with some serious s**t," Ohanian said alongside highlighting the importance of the exposure women track athletes deserve.

Sha'Carri Richardson was part of the 4x100m relay team that won the coveted gold at the Paris Games, having stared down her competitors before touching the finish line.

Sha'Carri Richardson on promoting healthy sportsmanship - 'I’ve enjoyed creating a sisterhood"

Sha'Carri Richardson with her relay teammates at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson has often expressed admiration for her fellow women athletes. In an interview at Wanda Diamond League, she voiced her love for women and took pride in fostering sisterhood on global stages.

"I’ve enjoyed creating a sisterhood that a lot of people felt was impossible. Ain’t no matter what nobody says, I know that my demeanor, my vibe has helped create that. No matter what media may say or just one might portray," the two-time Olympic medalist said.

She added:

"So I love sisterhood, I love women, if y’all know or don’t know. It makes me excited to see those things those. But in a day know that yes we may have like ultimate respect for each other, but we also know that we want to come out first no matter what."

Following the Paris Games, Richardson has made a couple of fashionable appearances, including promoting Nike's newest Women Air Superfly.

