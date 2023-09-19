“She’s changed her demeanor since winning”- Fans slam Sha’Carri Richardson for her statement on creating sisterhood among female athletes

Fans have been giving Sha’Carri Richardson immense flak for her latest comment about creating sisterhood in the track and field world.

The new 100m world champion recently stated that she has helped establish harmony and sisterhood among female athletes. However, fans are of the opinion that such a bond already existed among players and Richardson has only recently joined it.

During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the world witnessed Sha’Carri Richardson making her debut at the international forum.

While competing against rivals Shericka Jackson and legendary players like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gabby Thomas, and many others, Richardson was spotted enjoying the true sense of sportsmanship.

Richardson recently attended a press conference during the Wanda Diamond League and discussed that experience. The 23-year-old made a controversial statement about fostering sisterhood in track and field.

"I’ve enjoyed creating a sisterhood that a lot of people felt was impossible. Ain’t no matter what nobody says, I know that my demeanor, my vibe has helped create that. No matter what media may say or just one might portray," Sha’Carri Richardson said.

She added:

"So I love sisterhood, I love women, if y’all know or don’t know. It makes me excited to see those things those. But in a day know that yes we may have like ultimate respect for each other, but we also know that we want to come out first no matter what."

However, it looked like Richardson’s views on creating sisterhood in sports failed to align with the views of fans on X (formerly Twitter). One user criticized the athlete for her statement, writing:

"SHE entered the sport with a poor attitude towards losing and towards her competitors. she’s changed her demeanor since winning and everyone was accepting and forgiving instead of holding her poor sportsmanship against her. that’s literally all it is. she’s delusional."

Another user posted:

"This narrative is false. U didn’t create any sisterhood and u only started playing nice when u weren’t losing."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Sha’Carri Richardson hugged Shericka Jackson after the 200m race in Budapest

During the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the world witnessed Jamaican powerhouse Shericka Jackson defend her 200m world title. After 2022, she won the gold medal for the second time, clocking a personal best of 21.41s.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who won in the 100m race, tried her shot at becoming the new 200m champion as well. However, she settled with the bronze medal, recording 21.92s.

Despite the results, Sha’Carri Richardson was spotted comforting the winner Shericka Jackson as soon as the race was over.

The Jamaican athlete had knelt to the track grasping her victory breath when Richardson came to her and gave her a tight hug for a few seconds. The iconic moment became an example of true sportsmanship and sisterhood among athletes.