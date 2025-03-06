Sha'Carri Richardson rocks in an all-black outfit amid preparations for the 2025 track season

Sha'Carri Richardson garnered the attention of her followers by sharing a picture of herself in a black outfit in her latest Instagram update. The athlete is currently gearing up to commence her 2025 track season.

Richardson concluded her 2024 season after her Paris Olympics campaign, winning two medals, including one gold and one silver. Following this achievement, the American started her off-season and usually shares updates on how she has been spending her downtime.

She frequently shares details about her attending events, flaunting her new hairstyle, and giving glimpses of her training sessions on social media. The 24-year-old recently took to her Instagram story to show off her all-black outfit. She shared a boomerang video showcasing a mirror selfie where she wore a black, skin-tight top with black pants and layered it with an olive-green-colored jacket.

The caption on the story read:

"Day by day🚀"

Richardson’s Instagram story (@itsshacarri)

A few days earlier, Richardson received a heartwarming gesture from a little fan on social media. The fan, apparently a third-grade student, was dressed up as the athlete while celebrating Black History Month. The little girl wore a tracksuit just like Richardson and introduced herself by highlighting all the stellar achievements of the Olympian.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared the clip of the girl on her Instagram story and got emotional with the gesture as she wrote in the caption:

"She said my name right too🫶🏻🥹 Tears because there's no better feeling than this right here."

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about struggling with self-expression and how it helped her

The American athlete, Richardson- Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson recently sat for an interview with Essence magazine, where she spoke about the adversities she faced with self-expression. The Olympian revealed having moments when she felt she was not being herself to have a career or portray an image others wished to see. Opening up about how that might have affected her, she said:

“Coming into this level of fame—I definitely had moments where I felt as if I would have to sacrifice who I am, in order to have a career, in order to be what the world had basically deemed me to be,” Richardson said."And those moments were scary, because I’m like, If I can’t be me, I can’t even give you all what you respect and love me for. I wasn’t happy when I wasn’t being myself."

"But the unhappiness is what got me back to myself," she added.

Sha'Carri Richardson won a silver medal in the 100m dash at the Paris Olympics and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race. She is currently training with the Star Athletics under her coach Dennis Mitchell.

