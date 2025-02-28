"Tears" - Sha'Carri Richardson makes feelings known on fan's special gesture for Black History Month

Sha'Carri Richardson was in tears when she witnessed a young fan's special gesture for her on the occasion of Black History Month. The American sprinter is the reigning world champion in the 100m dash and silver medalist at the Paris Olympics.

Richardson is one of the most popular American sprinters, and several people celebrated as a black athlete this month. However, she received a special gesture from a young fan on Friday who dressed up as the athlete and was seen narrating her achievements so far.

The young fan was apparently a 3rd-grade student and pronounced the sprinter's name correctly, which, Richardson claimed, moved her to tears. The 24-year-old said there was no better feeling for her, writing:

"She said my name right too. Tears because there's no better feeling than this right here."

Sha'Carri Richardson's story - Source: via @itsshacarri on Instagram

Richardson had a strong season in 2024, winning her maiden gold medal in the 4x100m at the Paris Olympics. She was an overwhelming favorite to win the 100m title but struggled with her block starts through the Games and settled for silver behind St. Lucia's Julien Alfred.

Richardson lost to Alfred again in the Diamond League Finals in her last race of the season and would be eager to avenge the losses at the 2025 World Championships, which are scheduled from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sha'Carri Richardson corrects IShowSpeed after streamer pronounces her name wrong

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic Games - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson was in attendance at the celebrity flag football game in New Orleans when popular YouTube sprinter IShowSpeed challenged her to a race. However, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., pronounced her name wrong, and Richardson gently corrected him.

"It's Sha-Carrie," she said.

Addressing the streamer's sprint challenge, Richardson invited him to her training camp and said she needed to make him a sprinter first before they could race.

“Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race,” she told IShowSpeed.

IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers in the world, and his running speed inspires his pseudonym. He earlier lost a 50-meter race against the men's 100-meter Olympic champion, Noah Lyles, but has brighter chances of beating Richardson if they race over less than 50m distance.

