Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate Twanisha Terry expresses gratitude as her new business takes off after World Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate and Olympic champion sprinter, Twanisha Terry, recently opened up about the success of her latest venture. Apart from her athletic prowess, Terry is also a talented writer.The 26-year-old athlete recently shared a post from NBC Olympics &amp; Paralympics' X account [formerly Twitter], which talked about the success of her children's book, 'TeeTee's World Adventure'. Terry thanked everyone for showing their love for her book.Terry wrote in the caption of her X post,&quot;BUSINESS IS BOOMING OK. We at 55 orders now and one order was out of the country. I had to order more books because I ran out. SO THANKFUL. ❤️❤️❤️&quot;Terry had previously shared updates about signing 21 of her book orders. She posted on her X account,&quot;I came home to 21 autograph book orders 🥹🤍 THANKYAAAAA.&quot;Twanisha Terry, OLY @TeeTeeTerry_LINKI came home to 21 autograph book orders 🥹🤍 THANKYAAAAA.Twanisha Terry also shared an update about her orders on her Instagram story, where she expressed gratitude to her fans. The Olympic champion sprinter wrote in her Instagram story,&quot;Order after order. Thank you all soooo much.&quot;Twanisha Terry completed a golden hat-trick after she contributed alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Jacious Sears, Kayla White, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden towards the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the Tokyo World Championships 2025.Twanisha Terry's performances in the 2025 seasonA glimpse of Twanisha Terry's performances in the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]Twanisha Terry had a whirlwind of a ride in the 2025 season. She may not have performed well individually, but the Olympic champion sprinter left no stone unturned to mark her presence as a team contributor, especially in the relay events.Twanisha Terry was one of the rare few athletes who hadn't signed up for the much-talked-about Grand Slam Track League. She began her season with the Pepsi Florida Relays, where she contributed to her team's victory, which clocked an overall time of 43.17 seconds.Terry then participated in the Diamond League meets held in Xiamen and Shanghai, respectively. She finished in the eighth position in the women's 200m events at both the meets. Despite her best team, the American women's 4x100m relay team missed out on a podium finish at the World Athletics Relays, finishing fourth with a timing of 42.38 seconds.Twanisha Terry's best individual performance came at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix held in Tokyo in May 2025. The 26-year-old sprinter stood second with a timing of 11.42 seconds.At the World Championships in Tokyo, Twanisha Terry qualified for the semifinals of the women's 100m. However, she missed out on the finals as she finished fourth in her heats, with a time of 11.07 seconds. However, she bounced back in the relay event, as she contributed to the gold medal won by Team USA with a time of 41.75 seconds.