Sha'Carri Richardson's training partner Alana Reid on "following" Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: "I have to give her everything"

Rising star Alana Reid recently spoke about how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been an inspiration for her and how she wanted to continue her legacy.

A month ago, the eight-time Olympic medalist Fraser-Pryce stated in an interview with Essence.com that she was planning to retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fraser-Pryce, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time and has won three Olympic gold medals, mentioned during the interview with the digital media platform:

"There’s not a day I’m getting up to go practice and I’m like, ‘I’m over this’. My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me.

"We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Recently, Reid expressed in an interview with Fitz Dunk (via PulseSports) how she admired Fraser-Pryce not just as an athlete but also as a person. She also talked about the 37-year-old's retirement plans in her statement and mentioned how she wanted to carry the legacy that Fraser-Pryce has established both on and off the track.

The 19-year-old Jamaican sprinter, who is also the training partner of Sha'Carri Richardson, said:

“Seeing that she feels like her time has come to an end and she needs to close out her chapter I have to give her everything and I know that on and off the track she’s a great person so it’s just for me to try to follow her role”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be aiming to represent Jamaica in her fifth Olympic Games at the Paris Olympics 2024. At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she clinched two medals — a silver in the 100m and a gold in the 4×100m relay race alongside Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the second most successful female athlete at the World Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the second most successful women's athlete in the history of the World Athletics Championships with 16 medals overall (10 gold, five silver, and one bronze). With this, she stands just behind the retired USA competitive track athlete Allyson Felix.

Felix is on the top of the list, collecting 14 gold, three silver, and as many bronze medals. Former track and field star Gail Devers, who is third on the list, has half the medals won by Fraser-Pryce, showcasing the veteran Jamiacan's dominance on the world stage.

Throughout her World Championships career from 2007 to 2023, Fraser-Pryce has been the most dominant female athlete in terms of individual medals won, i.e., seven gold, one silver, and a bronze.