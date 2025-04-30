Sha'Carri Richardson shares glammed-up look during training session ahead of 2025 track season

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a glimpse of her training session amid preparing for the 2025 track season. The American also flaunted her new decked-up look in the latest update.
Richardson was last seen in action in the 2024 season, which witnessed her run at the Paris Olympics. Here, she earned two medals, including a silver medal in the 100m dash and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race. Following this campaign, the athlete has been in her downtime, enjoying the quality time with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.
Along with this, Richardson has been sharing about her new hairstyles and outfits on social media. Most recently, she uploaded her glammed-up look while training for the 2025 track season. She shared a boomerang on her Instagram story, where she was sitting on a track, sporting a stylish Nike t-shirt with her hair tied in a bun and curly locks dangling in front. The story's caption read:
"Training."
Outside of her track endeavors, Richardson recently shared an update with her boyfriend, Coleman, on her Instagram story. She shared a mirror selfie with him and added a 'yes or no' poll in it, asking her followers whether they were ready for the couple's YouTube channel.
When Sha'Carri Richardson revealed how track and field helped her with her energetic side
Sha'Carri Richardson once made her feelings known about how track and field helped her in discovering her energetic side in a conversation with the 'Running Things' podcast in October 2020. She answered questions surrounding the ins and outs of maintaining her enthusiasm and whether she had been this energetic since childhood.
"Actually, I feel like track brought it out. Younger girl was a little quiet. If you got to know me, you saw me. You saw this side. But if you didn't know me enough, no. I think track definitely was that shell that brought me out because it kind of brought, like I said, popularity to me. When I was like, 'to me, that was kind of me.' I was that track girl, that fast girl.' So, it kind of slowly brought me out of a bubble," Sha'Carri Richardson said. (17:19 onwards)
She added:
“Not saying, I was shy naturally but it's just like I was just to myself and it just brought me out of a bubble and it just exposed me to different things and just experienced the different things, different people just brought me right out this, Sha'Carri.”
Sha'Carri Richardson is currently training at the Star Athletics Club under coach Dennis Mitchell and is expected to make her 2025 season debut at the Prefontaine Classic.