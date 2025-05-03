Sha'Carri Richardson shares glimpse of latest gym session in New York amid 2025 track season

Sha'Carri Richardson recently shared a sneak peek of her gym session in New York. The American sprinter is currently gearing up for the ongoing 2025 track season.

Richardson is yet to make her start in 2025 after her successful run during the 2024 season, which saw her win two medals at the Paris Olympics. She won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay, where she and her team clocked 41.94s, and a silver medal in the 100m dash by registering a time of 10.87s.

She is currently in her off-season and usually shares glimpses of her training sessions and outings on social media. Most recently, she shared a glimpse of her workout session in New York on her Instagram story. She uploaded a boomerang of her mirror selfie where she was sitting in the gym.

Richardson’s Instagram story | IG/@itsshacarri

A few days ago, the American shared a boomerang on her Instagram story, where she was resting on the track, donning a Nike t-shirt with her curls dangling in front of her face. The story's caption read:

"Training."

Outside of her track heroics, Richardson also shares updates about her outfits and her hairstyles. Along with this, she also uploads mushy updates with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman.

Sha'Carri Richardson on wanting her coach's honest opinion

Sha'Carri Richardson recently featured on the cover of Essence magazine in December 2024. She sat for an interview with the magazine, where she spoke about various topics of her life, including the relationship she wants to have with her coaches. She disclosed that she wants them to give her raw opinions so that she can work on herself and improve her skills.

"Like, if I am doing what I'm doing, like, I like for my coach to tell me exactly what is on his brain, no feel too raw because at the end of the day, I'm gonna give it right back to him the same way. But at the same time, I know that it comes from such a genuine place of wanting to pull the best out of me no matter what to point where even he may, he's willing to go and get nothing against me, but going against myself to pull out of me what I need," Sha'Carri Richardson said.

She added:

"So, I'd be like, coach, give it to me straight. Like, I don't need no baby talk. Don't talk to me. Let me know what's up, I love that."

Sha'Carri Richardson recently also opened up about the launch of her brand, Flow&Go hair extensions.

