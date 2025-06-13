Sha'Carri Richardson shouts out Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian for stepping up for a greater cause

Sha'Carri Richardson thanked Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, for stepping up towards a greater cause. The American athlete expressed her gratitude towards the co-founder of Reddit for believing in women's sports and giving athletes a platform to showcase their talent.

Alexis Ohanian launched his all-women track meet called 'Athlos' last year, which featured some of the fastest female athletes in the world competing for the ultimate title. Along with great performances on the track, the event was also curated in a fan-focused manner with the aim of promoting the track and making it popular like other sports during the off-season.

The inaugural edition of Athlos was a great success, and Alexis Ohanian shared his plans on social media to make the next edition of the track meet even bigger and better. Amid the preparations for the 2025 edition of Athlos, Alexis Ohanian shared that Sha'Carri Richardson, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Gabby Thomas would be joining the meet as founding advisor-owners.

Ohanian shared that he plans to take the track meet to greater heights by making it an athlete-led and team-based league. Along with his own track league, Ohanian has been vocal about the promotion of women's sports and actively advocates for issues surrounding it on social media.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a picture of Ohanian and his daughter, Olympia, and thanked him for his support towards women's sports.

"@alexisohanian Thank you for believing in Women Sports!" she wrote.

Sha'Carri Richardson thanks Alexis Ohanian | Instagram@itsshacarri

Sha'Carri Richardson on joining Athlos in the 2026 season

Richardson at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about her decision to join Athlos as a founding advisor-owner in an official interview with the league. The American athlete shared that she was excited to push her limits and try her utmost to put forward an incredible performance in her upcoming races.

Richardson shared that she hoped to inspire future generations with her pursuits on and off the track, and that is something which she takes very seriously.

"This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being in the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport I feel like, it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch and know that nothing could stop them," said Richardson.

The American athlete shared that she wanted to send out to the upcoming generation that nothing is impossible, and one must work hard as well as strive towards achieving their goals.

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More