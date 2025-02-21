Sha'Carri Richardson subtly hints excitement about defending World Athletics Championship title in upcoming outdoor season

Reigning 100m World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson recently hinted at her excitement for the 2025 World Championships. The competition is scheduled to be held in Tokyo later this year, and the American is gearing up for her title defense.

Richardson first rose to fame in 2021, when she topped the 100m US Olympic Trials. However, the sprinter was forced to skip the Tokyo Games after being handed a suspension after a positive test for cannabis use.

Two years later, Richardson finally won her first major medals when she clinched gold in the 100m and bronze in the 200m at the Budapest World Championships. Since then, the track star has gone on to compete in the Paris Olympics, where she won the 100m silver and 4x100m relay gold.

Now, as Sha'Carri Richardson gears up for the upcoming 2025 season, she is hinting at her excitement about defending her 100m World Championships title. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a post that read, ‘in the mood to go to Jamaica & Mexico & Vegas & New York & Aruba & Bali & Thailand & Tokyo’. She captioned the story,

“Tokyo in September 😜.”

Sha'Carri Richardson set to compete at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic

Richardson at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Sha'Carri Richardson has been confirmed to run the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. The sprinter will enter the event as the defending champion in the 100m, having won the 2024 race with a time of 10.83s.

The event is scheduled to be held at the famed Hayward Field in July and is unlikely to be Richardson's debut for the season.

In 2024, the American had kicked off her year with a 200m sprint at the Wanda Diamond League in April, where she finished second. She went on to finish third at the Suzhou Diamond League before claiming the first win of her season at the Prefontaine Classic.

She followed this up with a victorious outing at the US Olympic Trials before heading to the Paris Olympics. At the 2024 Games, Richardson won silver in the 100m and anchored Team USA to gold in the 4x100m relay.

Post Paris, the 24-year-old won the 100m sprint at the Zurich Diamond League, and wrapped up her season with a disappointing eight place finish at the Diamond League final in Brussels.

For 2025, Sha'Carri Richardson’s biggest challenge will be successfully defending her 100m World Championships title.

