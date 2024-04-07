Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry offer help to  Shashalee Forbes following her injury at the Miramar Invitational 

Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry recently helped out Jamaican athlete Shashalee Forbes after the latter suffered a severe injury during Miramar Invitational 2024.

The recently-concluded edition of the Miramar Invitational was scheduled on April 6 at the Ansin Sports Complex, in Miramar, Florida. Forbes, who was a part of the Jamaican squad that won silver in the 4*100m relay at the Rio Olympics in 2016, competed in the women's 100m event.

Forbes qualified for the final after finishing second in the heats, clocking 11.51 seconds. She displayed an impressive start in the initial few meters of the final race until she was unexpectedly seen limping. The 27-year-old was later struggling to walk until she was assisted by an official initially and then, by Sha'Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry.

Both sprinters came to Forbes' aid and assisted her in walking through the track following her unfortunate withdrawal from the finals. Melissa Jefferson won the 100m event at the Miramar International after clocking 11.19 seconds. She was followed by Destiny Smith-Barnett and English Gardner, who clocked 11.28 and 11.33 seconds, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry were both part of the United States squad that won the women's 4x100m relay event at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The team recorded 41.03 seconds, finishing ahead of Jamaica and Great Britain.

Sha’Carri Richardsondid not compete at the Miramar International in 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 17, 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson won the 100m event at the Miramar International in 2023 and was initially scheduled to make her 2024 debut at the event that took place over the weekend.

However, the 23-year-old announced her decision to withdraw from the competition shortly before its start.

"Hey everyone, I just want to let everybody know I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar," Sha’Carri Richardson said. "I'm not gonna be like most people that just let you find out, y'all are going to hear it straight from the horse's mouth. I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar, so I don't want anyone riding their hopes up," Richardson said.

Expand Tweet

Following her absence from the Miramar Invitational, Richardson is next scheduled to compete at the Diamond League which is slated for Saturday, April 20, 2024, in China. Courtesy of her World Championships exploits, Richardson earned her spot to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials, scheduled from June 21 to 30 in Eugene.