Shanghai Diamond League 2024 Men's 100m preview: Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Ackeem Blake to take to the line in contention for the ultimate crown

The 2024 Diamond League season commenced with style on April 20, 2024. The second leg of the series, the Shanghai Diamond League is all geared up to take action on April 27. It will be streamed on Peacock and then on the YouTube channel of the World Athletics.

Xiamen Diamond League was a good start to the season with Mondo Duplantis smashing his own record for another world record and sprinting sensation Sha'Carri Richardson making her 2024 debut in the 200m. In the Shanghai Diamond League 2024, some of the most renowned athletes and most talked about clashes will be delivered.

Multiple events are lined up for the competition, but one event that will surely captivate a lot of attention is the men's 100m. This category inculcates some of the most celebrated sprinters. Let's have a look at the men's 100m entries for Shanghai Diamond League.

Men's 100m athletes for Shanghai Diamond League

Ackeem Blake - Jamaica

Brandon Carnes - USA

Guanfend Chen - China

Christian Coleman - USA

Emmanuel ESEME -

Fred Kerley - USA

Yoshihide Kiryu - Japan

Akano Simbine - Russia

Rohan Watson - Jamaica

Battles to look forward to at Shanghai Diamond League

#1 Christian Coleman vs Fred Kerley

Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley are lined up to compete at the 100m in Shanghai this Saturday. Both these athletes are sprinting sensations and have delivered stellar performances in their careers. However, Christian Coleman started the 2024 Diamond League season at Xiamen Diamond League by defeating the former World Champion Fred Kerley in the 100m dash.

Coleman secured 10.13 and Kerley claiming the second position clocked a time of 10.17. Coleman has clinched gold in the 100m event two times in Diamond League, once in 2018 and the next one in 2023. He also claimed the World Champion title in the100m category in 2019 Doha.

Fred Kerley on the other hand represented the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 100m and bagged a silver medal for himself. He also claimed a World Champion title in the same category in the 2022 Eugene World Championships.

Both the American athletes will again face each other at the second leg of the Diamond League making it one of the most anticipated events of the League.

#2 Christian Coleman vs Ackeem Blake

Christian Coleman and Jamaican athlete Ackeem Blake were seen in a neck- to -neck competition in the 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024. But, Coleman cruised toward victory and left Blake behind in the third position. Blake clocked a time of 10.20 seconds and Coleman stood atop the podium.

The personal best time of Ackeem Blake in the 100 meters is 9.89 which was set by him at Los Angeles in 2023. Recently at the Miramar Invitational 2024, Blake stood in the second position clocking a time of 10.28. It will be a nail-biting showdown between Coleman and Ackeem Blake at the Shanghai Diamond League 2024.