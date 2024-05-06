"She can do it all"- Fans praise Gabby Thomas following her success in 4x100m and 4x400m within a gap of 20 minutes at the World Athletics Relays 2024

Athletics fans recently reacted to Gabby Thomas' stunning performance at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Thomas displayed her stunning athletics proficiency by securing two gold medals, including the women's 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay events. The American sprinter ran the second leg in the 4x100m, clocking a split of 10.23 seconds. The American squad defeated their French and British counterparts, registering a time of 41.85 seconds.

Within a gap of 20 minutes, the 2020 Olympic medalist stepped on the track to compete in the 4x400m. Leaving the spectators and the fans in awe, the 27-year-old recorded the fastest split of the American squad, clocking 49.58 seconds. The USA squad dominated the race with a striking time of 3:21.70.

Impressed and stunned by Thomas' prowess, fans took to social media to extend their praise towards the 2023 World Champion as one of them wrote:

"I love that Gabby is at World Relays doing whatever she needs to to get these relays qualified for the games."

Another fan set Thomas side by side with the legendary sprinter Allyson Felix while admiring her versatility.

"She can do it all," wrote the fan. "Gabby Thomas becoming the new Allyson Felix, love it!!"

A fan lauded Thomas, showing confidence in her ability to bag three to four medals in Paris.

"She was cooking all weekend. Going for 3-4 medals in Paris."

Another fan wrote:

"Shout out to Gabby Thomas. Hardest working woman in Track right now."

Here are a few other reactions:

"Gabby Thomas ran an excellent leg," wrote another fan.

"Gabby Thomas is such a queen. Girlie just won the 4x100 and is immediately running in the 4x400m," expressed a fan.

"I knew that they would finish it strong" - Gabby Thomas credits the team for the 4x400m victory

Thomas attributed the 4x400m success at the 2024 World Athletics Relays to the team.

The American squad, including Quanera Hayes, Thomas, Bailey Lear, and Alexis Holmes, defeated the Polish and Canadian squads in the 4x400m relay. While Thomas ran the fastest leg, Hayes led the team to a decent start with 51.16 seconds. Lear ran the third leg with a split of 51.33 seconds.

"I knew that the girls would have it," Thomas said. "I mean we have a great 4x4 squad, but it's a testament to how we came to World Relays. We came prepared, we came with the mentality."

"I knew that they would finish it strong because that's what they do and I see it time and time again," she added.

Holmes ran an incredible anchor leg for the team, registering a split of 49.63 seconds.