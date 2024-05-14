Seven-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles is gearing up to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics as she starts with the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, scheduled for May 17-18.

The legendary US gymnast returned on the mat last year at the same event following a two-year hiatus from the sport. After experiencing twisties at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles pulled out of multiple finals, including the women's all-around final.

However, Simone Biles would aim to start fresh to extend her medal tally at the French capital this year. Biles' long-time French gymnastics coach Cecile Landi said the 27-year-old has many moves to explore to perform artistic gymnastics.

Speaking to the All Things Gymnastics podcast posted on May 13, the former French Olympian said:

"Right now she (Simone Biles) is doing more than double pike. I think she wants to do without Laurent standing by her side. She is ready for it. The Amara is easy for her and it’s back and then the Chang and the, the bars one I can’t remember. She’s practiced that too. So you know she has a couple options."

Is Simone Biles still training with Laurent Landi after Cecile's move to Georgia?

Cecile Landi and her American husband Laurent Landi are known to be renowned gymnast coaches. The couple has trained Simone Biles since late 2017. The University of Georgia hired Cecile as co-head coach of the women's gymnast team in April 2024, which eventually led to their separation from the star gymnast.

Speaking on Laurent's training with Biles in recent times, Cecile commented on the same podcast:

"I think so (Laurent wanted to be at training with Simeone). It was at the beginning and then at worlds she was like 'is he staying or not'. We really had our practice without him but now more and more, he is away.

"It's for him as well than for her. The vision is important. If he is there or not? It changes. So, something that we didn't wanted to chance. The World Championship even if she found confident. I know she would have been fine but we had not done enough numbers without Laurent."

Simone Biles will compete with Gabby Douglas (2012 London Olympic gold medallist) and Sunisa Lee (2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist) at the U.S. Classic later this week. This will be the first event where all three Olympic all-around gold medallists will compete against each other.

The trio last participated in the same event in the 2016 US Championship. Biles won the 2016 US Nationals, where Douglas was seen in the fourth position and Lee in 10th.