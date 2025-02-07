"She felt cheated, betrayed and violated" - Riley Gaines pens emotional message to past self as she shows approval to Donald Trump order

Riley Gaines recently penned an emotional letter to her past self after US President Donald Trump praised her as he signed an executive order banning trans women from women's sports. The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist recently shared her thoughts on her X timeline.

Gaines shared photographs from the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where she posed with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as the joint fifth-place finishers for the 200 yard freestyle race. Gaines wrote:

"I wish I could've told the girl in this photo what was to come in 2025. She felt cheated, betrayed, and violated. I'm just glad that girl trusted God and took a leap of faith by stating the obvious when it wasn't popular. It was true then and it's true now. He's a man."

Gaines began a long campaign against Thomas in 2022. Her efforts were partially successful when the World Aquatics announced in June 2022 that trans athletes wouldn't be allowed to participate in any elite women's events, including the Olympics. Thomas appealed against the decision, only to be turned down by the Court of Arbitration of Sport in a major verdict in early 2024.

Recently, President Trump signed an executive order that effectively barred trans athletes from participating in any kind of women's sports in the USA. He also openly acknowledged Gaines' efforts in campaigning for the issue.

Riley Gaines took a jab at Selena Gomez for breaking into tears on the deportation of illegal Mexican immigrants

Riley Gaines takes a jibe at Selena Gomez for her 'concern' on the deportation of illegal migrants [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines has campaigned against illegal immigration for a long time. She recently took a jibe again at actor Selena Gomez for her 'concern' against illegal immigrants being deported ever since Donald Trump took over as the 47th President of the USA.

Gaines posted another opinion over the now deleted video on February 1. She wrote on her X timeline:

"I'm still not over Selena Gomez saying 'her people' are illegal r*pists, murderers, and p*dophiles lol."

For the unversed, Gomez had posted a video on her social media account. In a sobbing state, she commented on hundreds of illegal Mexican immigrants being deported, as she mentioned:

"I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something."

Riley Gaines had also called out Cynthia Nixon for her protest against another executive order, which banned gender affirming care for individuals under 19 years old.

