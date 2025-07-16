"She never has day off in terms of bad session"- Summer McIntosh’s coach reveals unique trait behind her record-breaking swims

Summer McIntosh's coach, Fred Vergnoux, talked about the Canadian's unique quality of never giving up and embracing every session, good or bad, to hone her swimming skills. McIntosh came fresh off breaking three records in the 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley, and 200m butterfly at the Canadian Swim trials.

Summer McIntosh rose to fame at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the youngest member of the Canadian National team at 14. She set her first set of world records in the 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley at the 2023 Canadian national trials. Continuing her momentum, the 18-year-old won three golds and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

In the 2025 Canadian swim trials, she achieved three world-record-breaking feats, cementing her name as one of the most promising swimmers in recent times. Reflecting on that, her coach Fred Vergnoux revealed how the Canadian stands out from the rest with her unique qualities, like embracing good and bad as they come and propelling forward.

"I was so impressed by not just her work ethic, because I think everybody can agree that she's a hard worker and she really likes what she does, but her consistency. I think that's probably what makes the difference between her and the rest, is that she never has a day off in terms of a bad session, or just, she's just embracing every single session to make it better, and that's pretty unique. I think we are, I don't know the world, but we just enjoy watching Summer swim."

He also expressed anticipation for the World Championships in Singapore, saying:

"It's only the start for Summer McIntosh, to be honest, after a three-gold medal in Paris, I think that's the beginning of something amazing. She's going to carry on writing the history of swimming, no question, and you know me, I'm just like the middle guy, but I certainly really enjoy, and we really want to be in Singapore now, you know, we still have two and a half weeks to go, but the excitement is coming up and it's just amazing to be part of that."

Summer McIntosh amassed four gold medals in the World Championships and was the first Canadian swimmer to win two events at a single World Championships.

Summer McIntosh is set to train under Michael Phelps' coach, Bob Bowman

Summer McIntosh at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

McIntosh has been training under Vergnoux in Antibe for quite a while now and will continue through the World Championships in July and August. Following that, she will join the likes of the legendary Michael Phelps' coach, Bob Bowman, in Austin. Expressing excitement about her major career move, she said:

"I know I can fully trust Bob and trust his training, and I know I’m going into an amazing training group. But I also think there’s unknowns when it comes to what that’s going to do with my racing and my potential. I think the sky’s the limit with him. I know he’s going to make me reach my full capacity and potential.”

The 18-year-old won three gold, three silver medals, and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games across her career.

