"She's like knocking people over" - Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the team's best out of system setter

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently highlighted her team's best out of system setter. Busboom Kelly's team has been enjoying an undefeated winning streak so far this season with an 18-0 record.

The Huskers have displayed remarkable performances throughout the season to achieve the No.1 ranking. The senior Husker Rebekah Allick also stunned the fans and the coach with her impressive skills. During their faceoff against Michigan State, she contributed six kills and five blocks. She also contributed to the team's redemption victory against Penn State on October 3, 2025, with nine kills and four blocks.

The Lincoln-based volleyball player surpassed the former Canadian and Huskers' volleyball player Sarah Pavan (competed from 2004-2007 for Nebraska) and settled in fifth place on Nebraska's all-time career blocks list. She achieved this historic record by posting a career-high-tying 13 kills with a .750 hitting percentage during the team's match against Maryland on September 27, 2025. In a recent press conference, Huskers' head coach Busboom Kelly reflected on Allick's outstanding run.

"I mean Harper and Taylor are both great setters. Becca (Rebekah Allick) might be our best out of system setter on the whole team. So, that's why when she gets a chance, she's like knocking people over because she wants to set the ball." (4:25 onwards)

Allick joined the Huskers program in 2022 as a freshman.

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up on the Huskers' fame

Nebraska Volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently reflected on the team's popularity, stating that the love and admiration the team receives during the away games is unexpected. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she highlighted that the fanbase is rapidly increasing and is no longer limited to the national border.

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not expecting. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans, but we had tons of fans there, and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving, which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar, and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's players like fans that never get to see us."

"They are so excited and appreciative to be there, and it was just a really good vibe and good feeling, and again it surprised me how big this volleyball team reaches, this program it's not in Nebraska anymore. It's national and a little bit worldwide," Dani Busboom Kelly added.

Dani Busboom Kelly's team will next lock horns with Northwestern on October 24, 2025.

