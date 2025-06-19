"She is a survivor" – Sha'Carri Richardson sends raw note to her younger self

American track star Sha'Carri Richardson shared an emotional message for her younger self on social media. Richardson, who is regarded as one of the best female sprinters in the world, has earned quite a name for herself. In the six years she has been a competitive sprinter, Richardson has earned multiple accolades, including winning an Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S Relay team.

Richardson first made her breakthrough at Louisiana State University, where she won the Women's 100m event at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Since then, she has also become one of the most popular athletes worldwide, gaining four million followers on Instagram. She also made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she was a part of the host committee.

Richardson shared a message for her former self on Instagram while resharing a post.

"I wanna go back and hug my younger self so bad. That little girl went through so much. I love you shorty."

Richardson expressed pride in her younger self.

"She is a survivor! I love you Sha'Carri Richardson," she added.

Still taken from Richardson's Instagram (source: @itsshacarri/Instagram)

Sha'Carri Richardson also recently announced that she will become a founding athlete-owner of the famous track meet, Athlos, which is transitioning towards becoming a team-based league next year.

Sha'Carri Richardson wants to 'push the limits' this 2025 season

Richardson at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson discussed her 2025 season in an interview with Athlos after she became an adviser-owner. Richardson, who last competed at the Seiko Tokyo Golden Grand Prix, is now set to take up the role alongside Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

"This 2025 season, I am excited to continue to push the limits on what it is that I can do. Being in the forefront of a monumental step in changing the sport I feel like, it's a responsibility that I take very seriously. I am honored to continue to be a part of something that the next generation will continue to know, and carry the torch and know that nothing could stop them," Richardson said in a video shared by Athlos on Instagram.

"It's just the beginning. My vision for track and field going forward is to leave the lanes full of creativity. There's no cookie-cutter ways to be. There's no image that you have to obtain. Just hard work, determination, and a lot of fun."

Sha'Carri Richardson will also be competing at the Athlos NYC Meet on October 10th at Icahn Stadium.

