Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reportedly signs $13.5 million deal with Netflix after final World Championship appearance

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has reportedly signed a $13.5 million deal with Netflix for a documentary series on her life, as per WIC news, after competing in the final World Championship campaign of her career in Tokyo. The upcoming documentary series is set to feature her inspiring journey and her rise from an amateur athlete to a global icon in the sport.
Fraser-Pryce faced heartbreak in her final Olympic appearance in Paris as she had to withdraw from the semi-finals of the women's 100m due to an injury. The star Jamaican athlete had announced that she had decided to bid adieu to her illustrious career that spanned over two decades after the 2025 season to spend time with her family as well as explore different avenues.
She made her final World Championships appearance in Tokyo and competed in the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished sixth in the 100m finals and won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay, finishing behind Team USA, who took the top spot.
After the conclusion of the World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reportedly signed a $13.5 million deal with Netflix for a documentary series on her life. As reported by Caribbean News Network, the documentary series will have seven episodes featuring her journey and is said to be different from the popular series 'Sprint' that was widely loved by track fans.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about competing in Tokyo
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spoke about competing in her last World Championships campaign in Tokyo in a post-race interview. The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey as an athlete and shared that she had kick-started her career in Tokyo back in 2007, and to run her last race in the same city was a great feeling.
Moreover, Fraser-Pryce expressed her elation at being able to win a medal in the 4x100m relay and shared that she had worked very hard in 2025 to make a comeback to the track after facing heartbreak in the 2024 season.
"It's really a great feeling. I started my career in 2007 here in Tokyo, Japan. And to have this historical moment is truly phenomenal. And to walk away with a medal is even more inspiring. I worked really hard this year. And despite not having the result that I wanted in 100, I still feel blessed. And I'm hoping that, you know, somewhere along the line, athletes are inspired by that to chase their dreams and to never give up," she said.
The Jamaican athlete hoped to inspire the upcoming generation of athletes and urged her fans to fiercely chase their dreams with a never-give-up mentality.