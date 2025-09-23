"I worked really hard this year"-Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares emotional message after missing podium in her final World Championship individual race

  • home icon
By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:32 GMT
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected on her final career race with an emotional message after missing the individual podium at the 2025 Worlds. Fraser-Pryce ran the 4x100m relay as well, winning the silver medal for her team.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been a mainstay in track and field for nearly two decades, dominating the 100m like no other, winning two Olympic and five World Championship titles. The 38-year-old was the first Caribbean woman to win the 100m at the 2008 Games, and defending it in 2012. Even post-motherhood, she won the 100m at the 2019 Worlds, becoming the first mother to achieve it in 24 years.

The Jamaican wished to give another try at the 2024 Paris Olympics but got sidelined due to injury. Having announced that her final career lap would be the 2025 World Championships, she graced the line-up in Tokyo this year. Although she finished sixth in the 100m, she anchored the Jamaican 4x100m relay team to silver.

Reflecting on the moment, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said it was a 'full circle' moment for her, and not winning the 100m will not erase her accomplishments.

"It's really a great feeling. I started my career in 2007 here in Tokyo, Japan. And to have this historical moment is truly phenomenal. And to walk away with a medal is even more inspiring. I worked really hard this year. And despite not having the result that I wanted in 100, I still feel blessed. I still feel that making the final is still a huge accomplishment. And I'm hoping that, you know, somewhere along the line, athletes are inspired by that to chase their dreams and to never give up. I'm really, you know, just thanking God for how He has kept me.."
She further hoped for athletes to take her story as inspiration and carve their own paths, saying:

"This year is the only year in the last two years that I've been injury-free. Things have been good. Yes, the 100-meter, it wasn't how I wanted it. But I made the final. And I think all in all, it doesn't take away from all the accomplishments and everything that I've been able to accomplish. So I'm just hoping that the next generation of athletes will chart their own path and know who they are and stand on that."
Fraser-Pryce's first major race was at the 2007 Osaka World Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's races in the 2025 season

Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Source: Getty)
Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her season in the Velocity Fest meet in Kingston, Jamaica, clocking a time of 10.94s to top the 100m event. She then competed at the Doha Diamond League, finishing fifth in the 100m in 11.05s. She finished third in the Jamaican trials to secure a spot at the final Worlds of her career.

"Besides her achievements on the track, the Jamaican was honored with Ashoka Road being renamed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation in May this year. She also works significantly to give back to her community and spends more time with her family.

