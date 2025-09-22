"Thank you for everything"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sends emotional message to Jamaica after final career medal at World Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sent a note of gratitude to Jamaica after concluding her legendary career at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. She competed with the 4x100m relay team and won silver, her final career medal.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce left an indelible mark on the world of athletics. Having dominated the 100m event, she amassed two Olympic gold medals and five World Championship titles over a career spanning almost two decades. In 2013, she became the first woman to sweep the 100m, 200m, and 4×100m at the same World Championships. Fraser-Pryce had hoped to give the Olympics another shot in 2024, but fell to an injury during the warm-up. While she focused on the other areas of her life, the 38-year-old announced that her final career lap would be the 2025 Worlds. She missed the 100m podium but hung up her spikes with her career-last silver medal in the 4x100m relay. In a post-race conversation, she reflected on the race and sent an emotional message to her roots in Jamaica, especially Ashoka Road in Waterhouse, where she grew up. &quot;I'm really good, excited. The team came out and ran a season's best. We got a silver medal. It was raining but we're glad that it finished injury free. Jamaica thank you so much for everything. Love you. Big up Ashoka Road, big up Waterhouse, thank you Jamaica for everything.”Fraser-Pryce has received warm wishes from the track world as she retired from track and field. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was honored with Ashoka Road renamed after herFraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - (Source: Getty)Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has long been a mainstay in Jamaica's record books and is one of the most decorated 100m athletes in history. In recognition of her achievements, contributions, and for putting her nation on the map, the 38-year-old received a special honor from her hometown of Waterhouse in May this year. Ashoka Road, where the Olympian grew up at, was renamed after her and is now known as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive. She attended the unveiling event with her husband, Jason Pryce, and their son, Zyon. The name was misspelled “Fraser-Price” but the sprinter took it in a good light, being all smiles. The five-time 100m World Champion also received the Key to the City of Kingston and she attended the ceremony, surprising her school, Wolmer's Trust High School for Girls, with a donation of $50,000. Fraser-Pryce continues to give back to her community and invest time to her son, Zyon.