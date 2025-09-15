"I don't know"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce weighs in on returning to track after final World Championships appearance

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her final World Championships appearance on September 14. Shortly after this, she weighed in on returning to track following this race.The World Championships saw Fraser-Pryce compete in the 100m final on September 14 at Tokyo's Japan National Stadium, finishing sixth with a time of 11.03s. The podium spots were claimed by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Tia Clayton, and Julien Alfred, respectively.Following her 100m showdown, the Jamaican legend interacted with the media, where she made her feelings known about returning to the track following her final appearance. She said that she was currently focused on enjoying the moment and is looking forward to running in the upcoming 4x100m race at the World Championships.&quot;I don't know. I don't, know. But you know, right now I'm just trying to enjoy the moment, and I'm also trying to not get my emotions going because I still have the 4x100m to run. And I'm looking forward to representing my country again and, you know, giving my ultimate best for the team and yeah, look forward to what we do for the 4x100m on the 20th and the 21st. Just a quick one,&quot; said Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. (2:40 onwards)The 38-year-old shared her thoughts on what it means to compete in her final World Championships ahead of the 100m race in Tokyo.Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce weighed in on her 2024 setback and closing her career at the World Championships Following the final 100m race of her career at the World Athletics Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sat for a media interaction, where she expressed gratitude about the race despite earning a sixth-place finish. She called it a 'blessing,' as she missed out last year after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to injury.Reflecting on her experience last year at the Paris Olympics and then bouncing back to the World Championships, she said:“I have to give God thanks. Last year I didn't get to go to the line, and I was devastated. But this year, I got the opportunity to get to the line, and being able to get to the finals was a big accomplishment within itself. I’m giving God thanks and looking forward to the 4x100m relay.”Along with this, she said that she wanted to end her career on her own terms.“I’ve given so much to this sport, and people may question why I came back, but it was important to finish on my terms. Last year, I didn’t even get the chance to line up, it was very hurtful. So for me, this was a big blessing,&quot; she added. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's next and final appearance will be on September 21, where she will be running in the 4x100m relay finals.