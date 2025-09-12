  • home icon
  "I don't want to think about the emotional part"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets honest on competing in her farewell World Championships

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 12, 2025 19:34 GMT
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared her honest opinion on competing in the final World Championships of her career in Tokyo. The Jamaican athlete will compete in the 100m event at the competition and will begin her campaign on Saturday, September 13.

Fraser-Pryce is scheduled to run the 7th heat of the event, where she will be up against the likes of three-time World Championships medalist Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith. Just a few hours before the race, the Jamaican veteran shared her feelings about competing in her final World Championships, a competition where she has clinched 10 gold medals.

In an interview, Fraser-Pryce said that she doesn't want to think about the emotional side of her retirement from the track after this competition and is rather focused on competing in her races. She said (via Jamaica Gleaner, 00:02 onwards):

"It is my last Championship, and I think right now, just because I'm so focused on running each round, I don't want to think about the emotional part of stepping away, because those things can interfere with your preparation."
"I am really grateful for being here in this moment because I have said it before, I have passed the hardest part, which was making the national team. So, being here is such a huge blessing, and I'm really excited about an opportunity to be here."
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's journey to a medal in the 100m event in Tokyo is filled with hurdles. Besides Shericka Jackson and Sha'Carri Richardson, who are experienced campaigners in the circuit, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has also stepped into the paddles this season and is one of the favorites to win the event.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about her motivation to compete at this stage of her career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce revealed the motivation she has that helps her to compete at this latter stage of her career. This came just ahead of her participation at the Brussels Diamond League, where she finished 4th in the 100m race.

Fraser-Pryce stated that her passion and will to perform at the top level are the major prospects that help her compete in this stage of her career. Additionally, she also mentioned that she loves to compete on the track and said (via Olympics.com):

"I’m still very passionate, and competing at a high level, it is no secret that you have to be disciplined. You have to work hard. And I think the fundamental or the primary thing right now for me is I still enjoy what I do."

Speaking in the interview, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce also remarked that she is still eager to go to training and isn't tired of it, which also helps her to push herself on the track.

