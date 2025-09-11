"I’m gonna cry"; "I’m just savouring as best as I can"- Fans emotional as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gears up for final World Championships

Fans have shared emotional reactions as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce prepares for her final World Athletics Championships appearance. Notably, the Jamaican had earlier confirmed that 2025 would be her final year competing in the sport.

While she was initially set to retire after the Paris Olympics, her Olympic campaign didn’t end as she had expected, which is why she decided to return one more time in 2025.

As she is set to appear in the women’s 100m at the World Championships in Tokyo, which is likely to be her final tournament, fans have shared emotional reactions to her preparations after watching her training video. One fan expressed their gratitude to witness her final performance and admired her competitive spirit, adding:

"She’s a championship performer. She will leave everything on that line, this weekend because she really has NOTHING to lose! 👏🏾 🚀 This last dance is for us and I’m just savouring as best as I can 🥹"

Another fan said they were on the verge of tears, saying:

"Im gonna cry omg"

Another fan wanted her to win a medal at the event and jokingly admitted that part of them wants Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce break the world record.

"I want her to medal in her final championship. But also the delulu part of me wants her to win and break the world record. I wish her all the best in her last dance"

Here are some more fan reactions to the video of her practice ahead of her final Worlds run -

"I can’t believe she’s really about to run her final individual race this weekend💔💔💔"

"Need top 3 for her so badly🥹"

"It’s giving podium 😃"

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce secured a position in the World Championships following her third-place finish in the 100m at the Jamaican Championships, with a time of 10.91s. Her overall World Championships medal tally includes 10 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects on her decision to retire from track and field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected on her decision to retire from the sport. She expressed her gratitude for the memories, the medals and spoke about her impressive career ahead of her participation at the Brussels Diamond League 2025.

In an interview with the Diamond League press, she opened up on this, stating:

“It wasn’t difficult at all,” she told the media before the Brussels Diamond League. “For me, I’ve been privileged and blessed to be able to have had a lot of success in track and have some fantastic memories. I think that’s the beauty of it. I am grateful for the memories, the medals, the disappointment, and all of it that has made a beautiful career.”

However, the primary reason behind her retirement from the sport is wanting to spend more time with her family, especially her son Zyon. She shared her desire to be there for him and explained how she feels at peace with closing her journey in track and field and shifting her focus to family life.

