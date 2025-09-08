"She is a dog" - Justin Gatlin breaks down Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's podium chances at her final World Athletics Championships

Justin Gatlin talked about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's form heading into the 2025 World Championships, expressing his belief that she will give her best to secure a podium finish. The Jamaican sprinter announced earlier this year that she would end her career after participating in the Worlds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the legendary names in the track and field domain, became the first Caribbean woman to win gold in the 100m at the Olympics. Boasting 32 medals across major competitions, the 38-year-old etched her name as one of the best 100m sprinters in the history of sports. She vied for a podium spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but an injury she sustained during a warmup dashed her chances.

Having secured a third-place finish in the Jamaican trials, the Olympian earned a spot in the 100m at the World Championships. Ahead of the event, former track athlete Justin Gatlin said that the Jamaican has observed others throughout the season and wouldn't compete for nothing in Tokyo.

"If anything, you know about Mommy Rocket is that if she thought that she was going to come into this season and just kind of just be in the back, she would already retired. She's a dog, bro. She a dog. She's gonna stand up, but she also knows what she's working with right now. So, she's come back from small injury, and she's worked her way back, and now she's just feeling it out."

"She's flying under the radar. She's seen all these other girls are doing, and she says, "I got enough left in the tank. Got one more in the chamber. Let's get to Worlds. Let's try to get on this podium and make it happen." So, even if she's her season's best is 110 or 109, it's the fact that I think when it comes to the finals, she's going to put down a good start," he added.

The 2025 World Championships will begin on September 13 and continue till September 21, 2025.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce performances in the 2025 season

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her season at the Kingston Velocity Fest and later raced at the Doha Diamond League. She also competed in the 100m at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial, missing the podium by an inch, finishing fourth in 11.07. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was also in contention in the 100m at the Brussels Diamond League, earning a fourth-place finish in 11.17s, while Melissa Jeffersen-Wooden secured the win, followed by Sha'Carri Richardson in second.

Besides track duties, the eight-time Olympic medalist has also been active in raising her son, Zyon. This season, she raced in a parents' race at her son's school and dominantly nabbed the win.

