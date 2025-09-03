"Privileged to be able to continue to have the opportunity"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on racing in current era after over two decades on track

Jamaican veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has shed light on her mentality while competing on the track in the current era. This comes just a few weeks ahead of the final track event of her long and decorated career, the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Fraser-Pyrce is slated to compete in the 100m race at the Tokyo event as she looks to light up the arena with her presence one final time. Notably, she has had immense success over the 100m distance in her decorated career. She has clinched a staggering five gold medals in World Championships and will be looking to add another one to her tally in Tokyo.

Besides these successes and titles, Fraser-Pryce has a very simple mentality to just line up against the best athletes in the circuit. The 38-year-old also remarked that she is privileged to have this chance to compete against these athletes on the track and give her best. She said (via Athletics Weekly):

"I would have to say that it's about being on the start line. You know, being on the line and competing. But my mindset, anywhere that I show up, is to give my best and I'm there to win. I think we have so many talented athletes in this era that I'm literally privileged to be able to continue to have this opportunity."

"I have raced against so many athletes across different generations and being able to stand on that start line and compete with them is, in itself, a huge success."

During her farewell season, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had several memorable moments, including the Jamaican Championships, where she qualified for the Worlds and competed at the Kingston Stadium one final time. Additionally, she competed in two Diamond League events in Doha and Brussels and finished fourth in both.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recounts Diamond League memories from her career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shed light on her Diamond League memories across her long career. Notably, the Jamaican has been a DL winner on five occasions in her career, with four 100m titles and one 200m title.

Fraser-Pryce said that she has several memories from the various Diamond League campaigns throughout her career, which have shaped her as a woman. She said (via Citius Mag, 00:22 onwards):

"I have a lot of memories, and you know each and every memory that I have really been shaping the woman I am and it's memories that I continue to hold."

During the conversation, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also remarked that besides the prize that each athlete chases in these events, they also have an individual story of them.

