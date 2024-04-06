Shericka Jackson joins Sha’Carri Richardson in latest high-profile withdrawal from Miramar Invitational 2024

Two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson recently joined American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in pulling out from the Miramar Invitational.

Jackson, 29, was in terrific form last season. The athlete bagged a gold medal in the 200m at the World Athletics Championship for the second consecutive year. She also won silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay races.

Jackson was last spotted competing at the Diamond League, where she defeated reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson. She ran a stunning 10.70s, leaving behind fourth-placed Richardson.

Earlier this year, Jackson announced her season-opener at the Miramar Invitational, scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 6. However, just a day before the event, her official Facebook page announced her withdrawal.

The post, which came shortly after Richardson's withdrawal, read:

"Never Quit. Unfortunately, Shericka won’t be competing at the Miramar Invitational this Saturday. Will definitely keep y’all updated whenever the season opener is scheduled,"

She also added the post to her Instagram story.

Shericka Jackson's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/sherickajacko)

It was Jackson's third withdrawal in 2024 as fans continue to wait for her much-awaited season opener. Previously, she opted out of two events scheduled in January.

The 100m Tokyo bronze medalist backed out from the JAAA Puma/Fuller/Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town and the Grace Jackson/Queen’s Development Meet at Jamaica’s National Stadium.

Shericka Jackson is not in a rush to break the 200m world record

Shericka Jackson on Day 7 of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Shericka Jackson currently ranks as No.2 in the 200m world record list. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the athlete improved her timing of 21.45s by clocking 21.41s in the 200m race.

It got her closer to Florence Griffith Joyner’s 21.34s, which the legendary sprinter clocked at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Although Jackson is just 0.07 seconds away from breaking Griffith Joyner’s record, she is not in a rush for it. During an interview with Citius Mag, the Jamaican athlete explained that she is not going to “dwell on in every race” to break the world record:

“Yes, the world record is on our minds but it's not something we are going to dwell on in every race… Once I’m healthy and once I'm in peak form, anything is possible. I am the athlete and my coach will prepare me for the right time.”

Furthermore, Jackson shared her thoughts on the importance of goal-setting. She shared her belief in writing down her goals on a drawing board in order to achieve them. The athlete added that even if she does not hit her goals, she writes new objectives for the upcoming season.